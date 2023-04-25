It is set to be an exciting end to the season for Coventry City as they look to secure a Championship play-off place.

The 2-1 win over struggling Reading at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Saturday moved the Sky Blues up to fifth in the table, one point clear of seventh-placed Millwall with two games remaining.

They face another home game against Birmingham City this weekend before a tough final day clash with Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium.

But whichever division the club are in next season, it is likely to be a busy summer with a number of incomings and outgoings expected.

Mark Robins will be desperate to keep hold of star striker Viktor Gyokeres, who is the division's second-highest scorer this season with 20 goals to his name so far, but the Swede's future is likely to once again be the subject of much transfer speculation in the summer.

Loanees Jonathan Panzo, Callum Doyle, Brooke Norton-Cuffy, Josh Wilson-Esbrand and Luke McNally will all return to their parent clubs at the end of the season, while a number of players are out of contract.

Which Coventry City players will leave on a free transfer this summer?

Michael Rose

Defender Rose joined the club from Ayr United in 2019 and played a crucial role in their promotion from League One in 2020.

The 27-year-old started the season as a regular, but has lost his place in recent weeks and has only been included in the matchday squad once since early March.

Rose has previously made clear his desire to stay at the club, but revealed in January that no contract talks had taken place.

When asked if he would like to stay, Rose told Coventry Live: "Yes, I have always said it. I have loved every year I have been here. Since I came here it’s been a very successful period for the football club, so I love it here and hopefully that can continue."

Fankaty Dabo

Defender Dabo joined the Sky Blues from Chelsea in 2019.

Similar to Rose, Dabo began the season as a regular but has struggled for game time in recent months following the arrival of Arsenal loanee Norton-Cuffy.

Robins recently praised Dabo's contribution to the club and hinted that he may be offered an extension.

"He’s great to have around, he’s good in the dressing room and good out on the training ground and out on the pitch. And when he’s on his game and when he’s right, there’s not many that are better than him," Robins told Coventry Live last month.

Liam Kelly

Midfielder Kelly is one of the club's longest-serving players having joined from Leyton Orient in 2017.

The 33-year-old helped the Sky Blues to promotion from League Two via the play-offs in 2018 and captained them to the League One title in 2020.

Kelly has remained an important part of the team in the Championship, but he has found his game time limited this season, making just nine appearances in all competitions.

He revealed last week that he has been frustrated by his lack of minutes this campaign and said that he is not currently thinking about his future, instead concentrating on helping the club reach the play-offs.

Sean Maguire

Striker Maguire joined the club from fellow Championship side Preston North End on a short-term deal in January.

However, Maguire has struggled for minutes at the CBS Arena and has made just seven appearances, with just one of those coming as a start.

It seems likely that Maguire will be departing in the summer when his contract expires.

Tyler Walker

Striker Walker arrived at the club from Nottingham Forest in 2020.

The 26-year-old has found his game time limited in recent years and spent a disappointing loan spell at League One side Portsmouth in the second half of last season, scoring just once in 15 appearances during his time at Fratton Park.

Walker has scored once in 18 games for the Sky Blues this campaign, with most of his appearances coming from the bench.

Gyokeres' likely departure could open the door for Walker to stay at the club this summer, but it would be a surprise if he was offered an extension at this point.