Burnley fans only have a matter of months left to enjoy some of their current crop of players, with no fewer than six of them set to depart at the end of the season as things stand.

The six impending leavers can sign off in style if they can help Burnley get back into the Premier League, and while their league position suggests they stand a respectable chance, the fact some of these six players barely feature would suggest they may have little impact in the outcome.

Scott Parker faces a huge headache for the rest of the season as he balances the immediate future of the football club alongside trying to prepare for next season, without actually knowing what league they're going to be playing in.

The league is a crucial factor too, as some of these players may stay for the Premier League, or may only be kept if Burnley are in the Championship, so it could be the main driving force in getting some of these six players to stay.

Josh Brownhill

Probably the most high-profile of any potential movers at the end of their Burnley deals is Josh Brownhill, whose performances this season mean he won't be short of suitors in the summer.

Brownhill is Burnley's leading scorer in the league this season by a comfortable margin, and replacing him will certainly be a thankless task.

The Clarets have already had to field off Premier League interest in Brownhill, but they're powerless to prevent the inevitable in the summer.

Jonjo Shelvey

Jonjo Shelvey only signed for Burnley in January, moving on a short-term deal that will keep him at Turf Moor until the end of the season, which was relatively risk-free for both parties.

The former Newcastle and Nottingham Forest man has a few months to stake his claim for another contract in the summer, but that will no doubt depend on what league Burnley are in next term.

Shelvey evidently has quality on the ball, but whether he has the legs to play in the Premier League anymore remains to be seen.

Ashley Barnes

Like Shelvey, Ashley Barnes signed a short-term contract at Turf Moor in January after his spell at Norwich City was cut short, but since his return he's been a bit-part player.

He was almost certainly signed to have an impact in the dressing room and around the training ground more so than on the pitch, and regardless of the outcome of this season for Burnley, it's hard to see the 35-year-old staying beyond the end of the season.

Connor Roberts

One man who certainly hasn't been a bit-part player at Turf Moor this term is Connor Roberts, who has been a feature at right back for most of the season but is out of contract at the end of the season.

Roberts is probably coming to the twilight of his career, but whatever league Burnley are in next season, he's the sort of player they should endeavour to keep for a little longer.

The Welshman has previously expressed his desire to return to Swansea one day, so that could be possible at the end of the season.

Connor Roberts Swansea City stats (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 152 11 15

CJ Egan-Riley

Another feature of the Burnley back line this season has been CJ Egan-Riley, who has been the club's breakout star of the season by a long way.

The Manchester City academy graduate had bounced around on loan since moving to Turf Moor but he's now finally established himself as a first-team regular.

It's a real shame that he's only done that in the last year of his contract, and of all six of these players, he's the one Burnley should be throwing everything at to get him to sign.

Nathan Redmond

Nathan Redmond is something of a lesser-spotted quantity at Burnley these days, as he hasn't kicked a ball in anger all season, owing to injury after injury.

The 30-year-old's contract is up at the end of the campaign, and he looks set to depart having made next to no impact at all at Turf Moor.

Regardless of what division Burnley are in next season, keeping hold of Redmond would probably be unwise.