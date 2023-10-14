Highlights Despite some setbacks, Bristol City and Nigel Pearson are fairly content with how the 2023/24 campaign has started, currently sitting 14th in the Championship.

The development of young players like Sam Bell and Ephraim Yeboah has been a positive for the team, indicating a bright future.

Several players, including Andi Weimann, Andy King, Matty James, Joe Williams, Duncan Idehen, and Harvey Wiles-Richards, are nearing the end of their contracts, and the club will need to make decisions regarding their futures.

Despite the disappointment of Saturday's narrow loss to Leeds United, Bristol City and Nigel Pearson have to be fairly content with how the 2023/24 campaign has started.

They lost rising star Alex Scott late in the window and have had some early season injury issues - most notably Tommy Conway, Ross McCrorie and Zak Vyner - but are 14th, just three points back from the top six, at the October international break.

Championship Table (As it stands w/c October 9th) Team P GD Pts 9 Hull City 11 2 17 10 Southampton 11 -4 17 11 West Brom 11 4 16 12 Swansea City 11 4 16 13 Coventry City 11 4 15 14 Bristol City 11 1 15 15 Millwall 11 -2 15 16 Middlesbrough 11 -1 14

The continued development of the likes of Sam Bell and the emergence of other youngsters such as Ephraim Yeboah has been a clear positive and the future certainly looks bright for the Robins.

With that in mind, we're looking ahead to the summer and outlining which City players are currently set to become free agents when the 2023/24 campaign comes to an end...

1 Andi Weimann

We start with City club captain Andi Weimann, who is in the final 12 months of the contract extension he signed in June 2021.

The Austrian has been one of the Robins' most reliable players during his time at Ashton Gate, scoring 50 goals and providing 28 assists in 201 appearances, but his influence has wavered a little over the past few seasons.

2 Andy King

One of multiple former Leicester City players that Pearson signed after taking charge at City, Andy King has been little more than a bit-part player since his arrival in 2021 but is clearly someone that the manager trusts.

The 34-year-old signed a new one-year deal in the summer as a player-coach, which suggests that he could join Pearson's backroom staff if he hands up his boots.

3 Matty James

Another of the Leicester alumni recruited by Pearson, midfielder Matty James has been a central figure since he joined City in 2021.

The 32-year-old has been excellent this term in the centre of the park and is surely someone that the club will look to keep hold of despite some injury issues in the past.

4 Joe Williams

It seems the club have plenty of decision to make in midfield as Joe Williams is also out of contract in the summer.

Injuries have hampered his time at Ashton Gate, having managed 76 appearances since he joined from Wigan Athletic in August 2020, but he's been a regular fixture when fit and at 26, may be someone that City want to keep around.

5 Duncan Idehen

This looks to be an important season for 21-year-old centre-back Duncan Idehen as he tries to earn a new contract.

The defender made two appearances for the Robins soon after signing from Birmingham City in 2020 but has been further down the pecking order since and had an underwhelming spell on loan with Carlisle United in League Two last term.

6 Harvey Wiles-Richards

21-year-old goalkeeper Harvey Wiles-Richards is another youngster out of contract in the summer - though he will have to wait for his chance to earn a new deal.

The shot-stopper, who joined from Bath City in July 2020, is currently recovering from injury. He has never made a senior appearance for the Robins but has been named as a backup plenty of times.

The South West club hold a one-year option, which they may look to trigger before making a decision on his long-term future.