Highlights Aston Villa sold Jaden Philogene to Hull City for £5 million in the summer, and they may come to regret their decision as he has been in sensational form for his new club.

Philogene has made an immediate impact at Hull City, with three goals and four assists in his last seven appearances, averaging a goal contribution per game.

Despite having a buy-back clause in his contract, Aston Villa may have made a big mistake by selling Philogene, as he is proving himself to be one of the best players in the Championship and capable of playing regular Premier League football.

Aston Villa sold Jaden Philogene for a reported £5 million to Hull City in the summer.

The 21-year-old graduated from the Aston Villa academy after signing as a 15-year-old in January 2018, but his first-team chances at the club were limited.

For Villa's youth teams, he was a regular goalscorer and attracted plenty of interest from European giants, such as Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund.

Philogene then signed his first professional contract before spending time on loan in the Championship with Stoke City and Cardiff City for experience.

On the summer deadline day, Hull City purchased the 21-year-old for a reported £5 million and if the first couple of months of this season is anything to go by, Aston Villa may come to regret their decision to sell their young star.

How is Philogene getting on at Hull City?

The England youth international made his Hull City debut on the 15th of September in a 1-1 draw at home to Coventry City, and since then he has been one of the most in-form players in the Championship. An impressive three goals and four assists is his current tally, all of which have come in his last seven appearances, meaning he is averaging a goal contribution per game.

This statistic is bound to get the Tigers fans excited about their new man and what the rest of the season holds for him and the team. On Saturday, Hull overcame Preston North End at The MKM Stadium in a 1-0 victory which seems them creep into the play-off places on 23 points.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, it was Jaden Philogene who grabbed the game's solitary goal, and it was certainly no tap-in. The youngster received the ball on the half-way line before going on a stunning solo run and finishing into the bottom right-hand corner.

The 21-year-old appears mostly on the left-hand side of a front three for Liam Rosenior's side, with Liam Delap typically being the sole striker. Philogene has played twice on the right-wing for Hull where he grabbed two assists in games against Stoke City and Plymouth.

Have Aston Villa made a mistake by selling Philogene for just £5m?

After making just three late substitution appearances in the Premier League for Aston Villa, it made sense for the young winner to depart, but his performances so far this season suggest that Villa have could have made a huge mistake here.

The 21-year-old has looked a class above the rest in the Championship and has proved himself to be one of the signings of the season in the division.

He is only going to get better and if his form continues his value will undoubtedly shoot up.

Interestingly, Hull Live revealed that Aston Villa have a buy-back clause in his contract which gives the club first refusal to buy Philogene should Hull City reach the Premier League.

The clause only comes into effect when the two clubs are in the same division.

Despite having this buy-back clause, Villa may have made a big mistake by selling Philogene who is turning out to be one of the best players in the Championship, and is looking more than capable of playing regular Premier League football in the near future.

Hull City fans will be grinning from ear to ear if he keeps this sensational form up.