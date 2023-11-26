Highlights Gary Rowett's tenure as Birmingham City manager was marked by mixed success, with the team finishing 10th in the Championship for two consecutive seasons.

Despite being sacked in December 2016 when the team was seventh in the table, his successor, Gianfranco Zola, led the team to a decline in performance.

One of Rowett's questionable decisions was signing Nicolai Brock-Madsen, who failed to score in eight appearances for the club and was eventually released on a free transfer.

It is fair to say that Birmingham City sprung something of a surprise in the managerial market earlier this season.

Despite sitting sixth in the Championship table, the Blues announced in early August, that they had parted company with John Eustace.

In his place, Wayne Rooney took over in the St Andrew's dugout, following what were arguably best described as mixed spells with Derby County and DC United in his career so far.

However, this is not the first time that Birmingham have made such a change in recent years, with Gary Rowett arguably finding himself of the end of a similar call by the club, back in 2016.

How did Gary Rowett do as Birmingham City manager?

Rowett took charge of Birmingham in October 2014, in the wake of an 8-0 thumping by Bournemouth that left them second from bottom of the Championship table.

Under Rowett though, the Blues would recover to finish tenth in the second-tier by the end of the season, before claiming another tenth place finish in the 2015/16 season.

But despite that, the former Birmingham defender was then sacked by the club in December 2016, in a move questioned by many, given they were seventh in the table at the time, only outside the play-off places on goal difference.

Indeed, the decision to sack Rowett would look increasingly strange as the season went on, with the Blues sliding down the table under his successor, Gianfranco Zola, who was ultimately sacked little more than five months later.

That will of course, have further enhanced the reputation of Rowett around St Andrew's, given how others struggled with what he had at his disposable.

Yet for all that, not every decision that Rowett made while in charge of Birmingham was the right one, and it could be argued that one that backfired within that period, was the signing of Nicolai Brock-Madsen.

What happened to Nicolai Brock-Madsen at Birmingham?

Brock-Madsen joined Birmingham in August 2015, Rowett's first summer transger window with the Blues.

The striker arrived at the club for a fee reported to be worth an initial £500,000, joining from Randers in his native Denmark.

That move saw him sign a four-year contract with the Blues, which secured his future at St Andrew's until the end of the 2018/19 season.

Prior to his move to the Midlands, Brock-Madsen had spent his whole senior career with Randers, scoring 19 goals in 108 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Admittedly, that is not exactly the most prolific record for a striker, and such issues would continue in front of goal for Brock-Madsen, during his time with Birmingham.

During his debut campaign with the club, Brock-Madsen managed just eight appearances for Birmingham, and was unable to score in that time, as he struggled to adapt to life in the Championship, or establish himself in Rowett's side.

Ultimately, that would prove to be the sum total of his contributions at St Andrew's, with the striker then spending the 2016/17 season out on loan with PEC Zwolle.

After scoring ten times in 25 games for the Eredivisie side, it was reported that Brock-Madsen turned down a permanent move to the club in the summer of 2017, in order to try and establish himself at St Andrew's.

However, the striker again failed to himself at Birmingham under Rowett's successors Harry Redknapp and Steve Cotterill.

Despite the Blues lack of goals, the Dane was unable to make a single appearance for the Blues, before being sent out on loan to Polish side Cracovia in January 2018.

That move yielded just a single goal in 11 games, and as such, an option to make the move permanent was not taken up, meaning Brock-Madsen once again found himself back at Birmingham in the summer of 2018.

His return would be somewhat brief, with the striker then sent out on loan St Mirren in Scotland, during that same transfer window, in a move that again failed to work out.

Brock-Madsen would manage just five appearances for the club in the Scottish top-flight, during which time he failed to score, and by October 2018, he was back training with Birmingham, despite the fact he was ineligible to play for the Blues until the following January.

A month before that though, it was announced that Birmingham and Brock-Madsen had agreed to mutually terminate his contract, with just a matter of months remaining on that deal.

Such a move ensured he would leave the club on a free transfer at that point, with the striker having spent his career since then, back in his home country of Denmark, including a second stint with Randers.

Nicolai Brck-Madsen senior career by club - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Birmingham City 8 0 0 Randers 138 20 7 AC Horsens 54 6 2 PEC Zwolle 25 10 1 Cracovia 11 1 0 St Mirren 5 0 0 FC Frederica 4 1 0 As of 24th November 2023

With that decision, Brock-Madsen's ill-fated move to Birmingham, sanctioned by Rowett, that yielded eight appearances, no goals, and a £500,000 loss given the lack of a transfer fee received, in three-and-a-half years, was brought to an end.

So with all of that to have happened - or not happened - as the case may be, the signing of Brock-Madsen is one part of the Rowett era that the majority associated with Birmingham City would most likely prefer to forget, something some may have already managed to do.