Despite a tough start to the season, Sunderland heads into this international break in a good position.

The Black Cats surprised everyone last season, as they suffered a sudden managerial exit but responded well to mount a serious promotion push.

Tony Mowbray has been in charge at the Stadium of Light for over a year now, and in that short time, he has put together a side that is very strong and competitive in the Championship.

The January transfer window isn’t far away now, and this will no doubt be another opportunity for the club to look at some more transfer business.

Which 5 Sunderland AFC players are set to leave on a free next summer?

But before that, they may need to look at which players are coming to the end of their contracts. Here, we have looked at the five who will become free agents next summer…

Corry Evans

Evans has been on the books at the Stadium of Light since 2021, when he joined the club on a free transfer from Blackburn Rovers.

The Northern Irishman has been an important player for the club in two seasons so far. He was a valuable member in their promotion and was again last season as the club reached the play-offs.

The midfielder has yet to appear this season as he is currently out injured with a cruciate ligament injury. It is unclear when he will return, but he will hope he is back in time to prove he deserves another contract.

Ellis Taylor

Taylor is a graduate of the Sunderland academy having come through the different age groups.

The 20-year-old made his debut with the first team in the 2021/22 season but has struggled to feature much more, with his only other appearances coming in the Carabao Cup and EFL Trophy.

He has appeared on the bench on several occasions this season in the league but has yet to make an appearance on the pitch. The midfielder will hope he can get a few opportunities, as his contract ends after this season.

Alex Pritchard

Pritchard was one of a few players that Sunderland were open to letting go of in the summer transfer window.

This was because of his contract situation, as the Black Cats didn’t want him to run down his contract this season.

The 30-year-old didn’t attract as much interest as they expected and instead stayed at the club, playing for Mowbray’s side. It will now be up to the club whether they want to offer him a new contract or let him go at the end of this campaign.

Bradley Dack

Dack was one of several summer signings for Sunderland in the previous transfer window.

He joined the club on a free transfer, and due to his injuries in recent seasons, Sunderland decided to sign the midfielder on a one-year deal, with the option of extending it for a further season.

The 29-year-old has made a steady start to his Sunderland career, but he will know he will need to do more if the club is going to trigger that one-year option.

Patrick Roberts

Roberts is probably Sunderland’s most high-profile player to be coming to the end of his contract at the club.

The winger was the subject of transfer bids in the summer, in particular from Southampton. But Sunderland dismissed them and kept him at the club, and it now means that unless they agree to a new deal, he will be leaving next summer, but for nothing.

The club is believed to be planning contract talks; they have just been put on hold as of late.