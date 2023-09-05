Highlights Sunderland's transfer window experience highlighted the importance of contract situations, as Ross Stewart was sold due to his expiring contract.

Tony Mowbray will need to rely on all players in his squad to compete in the demanding Championship, but some may have more incentive to perform well for a contract extension.

With the transfer window coming to an end, Sunderland, like many football clubs, will be switching their attention to their current contract situations at the club.

Sunderland saw in this transfer window how a contract expiring can affect their plans, as forward Ross Stewart was sold as he entered the final 12 months of his contract.

The Black Cats were extremely busy with incomings and outgoings this summer as Tony Mowbray looked to shape a squad that is good enough to be challenging at the top end of the Championship.

The club has sealed promotion from League One and finished in the Championship play-offs in the last two seasons, so it will be down to Mowbray to continue this great run the club is on.

Mowbray will be relying on all members of his squad as the Championship is a demanding league, but some of them may have more reasons to play than others as they look to earn a possible contract extension at the club.

Which Sunderland players are currently set to leave in 2024?

With that said, here at Football League World, we have looked at which players are currently set to leave at the end of this season…

Corry Evans

Corry Evans has been at Sunderland since July 2021, when he arrived from Blackburn Rovers on a free transfer.

The Northern Irishman has been an important player for the Black Cats, helping the club return to the Championship in his first season.

The 33-year-old has played 64 times for the club so far but has yet to appear this season as he struggles with injury.

The midfielder signed a new contract in February of this year, and that means his contract at the club now runs until next summer.

Ellis Taylor

Ellis Taylor is one of Sunderland’s up-and-coming talents and has featured for the first team on a few occasions.

Taylor has played five times for the first team so far, with one of those appearances coming this season in the EFL Cup game against Crewe Alexandra.

The 20-year-old is a product of Sunderland’s academy, and it is likely the club will be keen to tie him down to a longer deal as his current one expires next summer.

Alex Pritchard

Pritchard joined the Black Cats in the summer of 2021 on a free transfer from Huddersfield Town.

The 30-year-old is closing in on 100 appearances for the club, with him scoring eight goals and registering 20 assists in the process.

The midfielder has lost his regular starting place in the team due to his ongoing situation with his contract, which expires at the end of this season.

Pritchard has played in every game for the club so far this season, but given it was stated he would be allowed to leave, and he hasn’t, it seems Pritchard faces a big few months in regards to his contract.

Bradley Dack

Dack joined Sunderland this summer after leaving Blackburn Rovers on the expiration of his contract.

The 29-year-old has struggled with injuries in recent times, but he will hope working under Tony Mowbray once again will help get the best out of him in what remains of his career.

The attacker signed a one-year contract at the club, but Sunderland do have the option to extend that if they wish to do so.

Dack has so far played five times for the club and picked up his first goal on the weekend as they beat Southampton 5-0.

Patrick Roberts

Roberts is the final player to be in the last 12 months of his contract at the Stadium of Light.

The 26-year-old has been very important for the club since joining, and it seemed he was in line for a new contract.

However, it was stated that the club decided to hold back on the talks as they were concerned about the player’s attitude.

The winger was also the subject of strong interest from Southampton in the final few days of the transfer window. But as a deal didn’t happen, he remains at Sunderland, and with his contract being what it is, his future is very much up in the air at the club.