Highlights QPR is facing challenges in both retaining and attracting talented players, as they have lost key players to other Championship clubs and Rangers.

Chris Willock, the creative midfielder, is likely to leave as his contract expires next summer and there has been interest from other clubs.

Sam Field, the midfielder, has been performing well despite the team's struggles, making him an attractive free agent next year for clubs in better positions. Jordan Archer, the goalkeeper, also needs to find regular game time elsewhere. Albert Adomah, the winger, has fallen out of favor at the age of 35 and it's best for both him and the club to part ways. Joe Walsh, another goalkeeper, is better suited for lower-level football than the Championship.

The South London club lost a lot of key players this summer.

The likes of goalkeeper Seny Dieng and defender Robert Dickie went to fellow Championship clubs Middlesbrough and Bristol City, respectively. Dieng was bought for an undisclosed fee whereas Dickie left on a free.

On top of these inter-league losses, they had players like Leon Balogun depart for Rangers.

Manager Gareth Ainsworth has found it tough to keep, and bring in, Championship-quality players. With these five set to leave in the summer of 2024, QPR are going to be losing even more talented players.

Here are the 5 QPR players who are currently set to leave in 2024.

1 Chris Willock

The creative midfielder attracted a lot of interest from other clubs in QPR's division. It was reported by the Evening Standard that Boro were planning a double move for keeper Dieng and Willock. The 28-year-old went; Willock stayed.

At one point it seemed that he may have been reuniting with former teammate Balogun, and their former coach Michael Beale, at Rangers. The Daily Record were the ones to report the planned bid for the 25-year-old. But nothing ever came of it.

With such moves reportedly on the table and his contract expiring next summer, a move away from Loftus Road, for Willock, seems inevitable.

2 Sam Field

The 25-year-old midfielder has been one of the few bright spots in what has been a poor R's team, over the last year.

His average SofaScore rating, over the last 12 months has been just a tick under seven out of 10. For a side that was fighting relegation for most of that time, that is impressive.

These levels of performance mean that, when he comes up for free agency, in the summer of next year, there are going to be a lot of clubs interested in him. A lot of those clubs be in better positions in the table, and financially, than QPR. So he's likely to be tempted away from the team that he has been with since July 2021.

3 Jordan Archer

The Scottish goalkeeper was a back-up to Boro's new keeper last year, and he's had the same role this year, watching Asmir Begovic somehow keep his team in the game.

He is yet to play a single league game for the club, despite being signed in 2021.

At 30-years-old, he has thrown away two or three years of game time, and he needs to be playing football somewhere. QPR shouldn't be the place that he's doing it at next season.

4 Albert Adomah

Unlike the other players on this list, the Ghanaian winger has been at the club since 2020. Over his, now, three year tenure at Loftus Road, he's been a consistent figure in the squad. Adomah has played 107 league games for the club.

But, at 35-years-old, and having only made two cameo appearances in the league, he's out of favour. It'll be best for him and the club to part ways next summer.

5 Joe Walsh

Similarly to his Scottish partner in the goalkeeping union, Walsh hasn't been able to establish himself as a good option to where the number one shirt.

Last season, he was on loan at National League sides Dorking Wanderers and Maidenhead. This looks to be around the level that he'll be best suited to. The Championship and QPR aren't for him.