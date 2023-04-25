It is set to be an exciting end to the season for Preston North End as they look to secure a Championship play-off place.

The Lilywhites kept their top six hopes alive with a late 1-1 draw against local rivals Blackburn Rovers at Deepdale on Saturday, with Dominic Hyam's own goal in the fourth minute of stoppage time ensuring North End remain in play-off contention.

Ryan Lowe's men currently sit 10th in the table, just two points from the play-off places with two games remaining.

But whichever division the club are in next season, it is likely to be a busy summer with a number of incomings and outgoings expected.

Loanees Alvaro Fernandez, Liam Delap, Troy Parrott and Tom Cannon will all return to their parent clubs, while a number of players are out of contract.

Which Preston North End players will leave on a free this summer?

Greg Cunningham

Cunningham made 111 appearances for North End between 2015 and 2018 before returning for a second spell on loan from Cardiff City in January 2021, making the deal permanent that summer.

The 32-year-old has remained a key part of the Lilywhites' squad this season, scoring two goals and registering two assists in 24 appearances in all competitions.

Cunningham has been a consistent performer this campaign, featuring as the left-sided centre-back in Lowe's three-man defence, but he is currently out injured and will miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury sustained last month.

Lowe refused to be drawn on whether Cunningham will be offered a new contract, but the defender has said he would like to extend his stay at the club.

Matthew Olosunde

Olosunde joined the club from Rotherham United in 2021, but had an injury-disrupted first season at Deepdale last campaign.

He has once again struggled for minutes this term and has not been included in any of the club's matchday squads in the league, making just one appearance in the EFL Cup.

Lowe revealed in January that the club had offered Olosunde the opportunity to cancel his deal early to find a new club, but Olosunde decided to stay and fight for his place.

Olosunde is clearly not part of Lowe's plans and seems almost certain to depart this summer.

Josh Onomah

Onomah arrived at the club on a short-term contract in January following his departure from Fulham.

The 25-year-old has established himself as a regular in recent weeks, registering one assist in 11 appearances.

Lowe has been impressed with Onomah's performances, while the midfielder said he is open to extending his stay at the club beyond the end of the season.

"Yeah, definitely. I see this as a big club and that fans make it seem like a family club. That's what it's about. Everyone has got each other's back, the changing room is amazing, different personalities and we all gel together," Onomah told the Lancashire Post earlier this month.

"Who knows, but for right now I'm just focusing on the season and getting as much possible out of it.

"There have been no talks yet, I've just been focusing on getting as many minutes as possible and helping the team as much as I can. It makes sense to stay and that's what we're concentrating on, me getting as many minutes as possible, helping the team and the team getting three points."

Daniel Johnson

Johnson is one of the club's longest-serving players having joined from Aston Villa in 2015.

The 30-year-old has remained an integral part of the side this season, scoring one goal and registering three assists in 37 appearances in all competitions, while he has also captained the side on a number of occasions.

Lowe revealed that he expects contract talks with Johnson to begin soon, but hinted that he is keen to keep him at the club.

"Me and DJ have had a conversation regarding him - whether it is here or somewhere else. He is a top Championship player isn't he? So, if we didn't take him, someone else would snap your hand off for him," Lowe told Lancs Live earlier this month.

Robbie Brady

Brady joined the club in July following a successful trial after his release by Bournemouth.

He has been a regular for the Lilywhites this season, providing six assists in 36 appearances in all competitions.

Lowe has praised Brady's performances but also highlighted his leadership qualities in the dressing room, while the winger hinted earlier this year that he would be keen to remain in Lancashire next season.

"I'd like to get something sorted but where I'm at now I'm feeling good and just looking forward to the next game, then hopefully it will look after itself," Brady told the Lancashire Post in January.