Portsmouth have a busy summer ahead at Fratton Park as they look to bridge the gap to the promotion places.

A disappointing campaign saw the team fall out of promotion contention in the second half of the season, ultimately finishing eighth in the table.

John Mousinho was placed in charge as the replacement for Danny Cowley midway through the term, and will now oversee the summer transfer window.

Who will leave Portsmouth in June?

Here we look at the players who have played their final games for Portsmouth…

Ryan Tunnicliffe

Tunnicliffe featured 30 times for Portsmouth in the league this season, including 23 starts to his name.

The midfielder has been with Pompey for two years, signing from Luton Town following the end of his contract with the Hatters.

The 30-year-old has reached the end of his Portsmouth contract, which has not been renewed despite the club holding an option to trigger a 12-month extension.

Louis Thompson

Thompson also signed for Pompey in 2021, joining from Norwich City after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

The 28-year-old made just nine starts in the league for the club this season, appearing a further eight times from the bench.

His lack of appearances in the team has led to his contract not being renewed for another season.

That means his time at Fratton Park has come to an end after just two seasons.

Clark Robertson

Robertson is another 2021 arrival that will be a 2023 departure.

The club has confirmed that it will not be offering the defender a new contract for next season, meaning he has played his final game for the club.

Robertson made 23 appearances in League One for Pompey this season, with his last game coming off the bench in a seven-minute cameo against Derby County in April.

Robertson initially signed from Rotherham United two years ago, but will now be a free agent this summer.

Michael Jacobs

Jacobs contributed four goals and three assists to Portsmouth this season, helping the team secure their eighth place finish.

But the forward’s time at the club has come to an end following the conclusion of his contract.

The 31-year-old signed for Portsmouth from Wigan Athletic in 2020, and made 32 league appearances this season.

Kieron Freeman

Freeman made just one single substitute appearance for Portsmouth in the league this season.

The Welshman’s contract is set to expire at the end of this month, which will signal the end of his time at Fratton Park.

Freeman has been with Portsmouth since joining in 2021, signing as a free agent after a brief stint at Swansea City.