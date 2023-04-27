With two games remaining in the League One campaign, MK Dons need to find some form.

With the club winless in their last six, clubs below them have closed the gap in the last few weeks, with Morecambe in 21st now just two points behind.

Accrington Stanley are also on 41 points in 22nd, meanwhile, Cambridge United are 23rd on 40, showing just how tight things are as we head into the last couple of matches.

Regardless of which division the club end up in, it looks to be a busy summer ahead, with several senior players set to depart when their contracts expire.

Five, in fact, are currently due to leave on a free transfer come the end of June, as per Transfermarkt.

Below, we have discussed each of them.

Sullay Kaikai

One player out of contract at MK Dons this summer, and therefore currently set to depart on a free transfer, is Sullay Kaikai.

The 27-year-old joined the club back in January, only penning a short-term contract.

Since his arrival, he has featured 19 times in League One, scoring two goals.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the winger.

Zak Jules

Defender Zak Jules is another MK Dons player to see their current deal expire at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old has been at the club since February 2021.

Playing 40 times in all competitions this season, he has been used very regularly.

Like the others on this list though, at present, he is set to depart on a free in the coming months.

Tennai Watson

Fellow defender Tennai Watson finds himself in a similar situation to Jules.

He has also featured fairly regularly this season, having made a total of 32 club appearances so far.

He has also been at the club since 2021.

Whether or not his stay will be extended further remains to be seen, but right now, no new deal has yet been forthcoming.

Dean Lewington

Club captain Dean Lewington is another who finds himself out of contract at the club come the end of June.

Lewington has been part of the furniture at MK Dons for years now, but the 38-year-old is currently set to leave on a free.

That despite making 26 club appearances this campaign.

It will certainly be interesting to see if his stay is extended once again.

Brooklyn Ilunga

Last but certainly not least, Brooklyn Ilunga is the last senior player currently at MK Dons, set to leave on a free this summer at present, as per Transfermarkt.

The 19-year-old has featured just twice for the club this campaign, instead spending spells in the National League South and National League respectively, with Hemel Hempstead Town and Wealdstone.

There is always a chance he could be offered extended terms, but at present, he is due to leave at the end of June, just like the others on this list.