Millwall are on the outside looking in at the play-off places following last weekend’s 2-1 loss to Wigan Athletic.

The defeat dropped the Lions to seventh in the Championship table going into their final two games of the season.

Millwall will need results against Blackpool and Blackburn Rovers to have any chance at fighting for a place in the Premier League.

Who is out of contract at Millwall?

But going into the summer, there are a number of players whose futures at the club remain uncertain.

Here are the players currently set to leave the Den on a free at the end of this campaign…

Jake Cooper

Cooper has been a key figure for Millwall this season, playing the most minutes of any player in Gary Rowett’s side in the league.

The defender has contributed three goals and three assists, while also playing a crucial role in the team having the fourth-best defensive record in the league.

Millwall have reportedly opened talks with Cooper over a new contract, but nothing has yet been made official.

Given his importance to the team, the club will be hoping for a swift resolution in tying him down for the long-term.

Scott Malone

This has been Malone’s third season at the Den.

He has been an important presence in the dressing room since signing from Derby County.

The defender is now 32 and is receiving far fewer minutes on the pitch, but he still provides great cover for Rowett’s backline while also bringing plenty of experience to the fold.

It remains to be seen whether he will sign a new deal with the London club, but there is every reason for Millwall to look for an extension.

Mason Bennett

Injuries have hampered Bennett’s year, leading him to feature just 19 times in the league.

The forward contributed no goals and just one assist in that time, with only seven of his appearances coming as starts.

Bennett’s future remains up in the air going into the end of the season.

Shaun Hutchinson

Hutchinson has spent seven years at Millwall and was key in establishing the club back in the Championship following their 2017 promotion from League One.

However, game time has become rather more limited this campaign, featuring just 26 times in the league.

The 32-year-old may go in search of greater playing time elsewhere, but otherwise could be a useful squad option if he is content to spend more time on the bench at the Den beyond this season.

George Evans

Evans has yet to start a league game this term, coming off the bench 11 times.

The midfielder has been unable to cement himself as part of Rowett’s plans.

With his contract set to expire in the summer, it is looking like he may be set for his final few weeks with the Lions.