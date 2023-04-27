It has been an excellent season for Lincoln City in League One this year.

The Imps are currently 10th in the table and look set for a top-half finish, having remained clear of relegation trouble all season.

Mark Kennedy's men have lost just 11 times, while they have remained unbeaten against the top four, Plymouth Argyle, Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich Town and Barnsley, with some particularly impressive results away from home against the division's promotion contenders.

It represents a commendable first season in charge for Kennedy and the 46-year-old will be looking to build on that next campaign, with plenty of incomings and outgoings expected this summer.

Loanees Carl Rushworth, Harry Boyes, Tashan Oakley-Boothe, Luke Plange, Olamide Shodipo and Matty Virtue will all return to their parent clubs, while there are also a number of players out of contract.

Which Lincoln City players will leave on a free this summer?

Joe Walsh

Centre-back Walsh is in the final months of the three-year deal he signed when he joined the Imps in the summer of 2020.

Injuries have been an issue for the 30-year-old, whose quality has been all too clear to see but has managed just 23 league games over the past two seasons.

Regan Poole

Captain Poole is one player the Imps will be desperate to keep hold of beyond the end of the season.

The 24-year-old joined the club from Milton Keynes Dons in January 2021 and he has been a virtual ever-present this campaign, scoring three goals and registering four assists in all competitions.

Poole is likely to be offered a new deal at Sincil Bank, but the Imps are likely to face competition as Poole will have no shortage of suitors now he is available on a free.

We revealed in November that Cardiff City, QPR, Millwall, Luton Town, Huddersfield Town and Blackpool were all interested in Poole ahead of the January transfer window and it remains to be seen whether any Championship clubs will reignite their interest this summer.

Adam Jackson

Jackson arrived at the club from Hibernian in August 2020, helping the club to the League One play-off final in his first season.

The 28-year-old has remained a regular this season, scoring one goal in 34 appearances in all competitions, contributing to the Imps' impressive defensive record which has seen them concede just 44 goals in the league.

Jackson revealed in November that he felt settled at Sincil Bank and given his performances this campaign, it would be a surprise if he was not offered a new deal.

Sean Roughan

Roughan is a graduate of the club's academy and he has established himself in the first-team this season after a loan spell with Drogheda United in his native Ireland last campaign.

The 19-year-old has scored two goals and registered two assists in all competitions this term, with Roughan revealing the important influence Kennedy has had on his development.

Premier League side Southampton have reportedly been monitoring Roughan in recent months, but the Imps will likely be keen to keep him at Sincil Bank.

Max Sanders

Sanders joined the club in February 2021 from Brighton.

The 24-year-old has become a regular in midfield under Kennedy this season, scoring one goal and registering three assists in 39 appearances in all competitions.

With Blackpool loanee Virtue set to depart, the Imps will be light in midfield and Sanders will likely be offered an extension.