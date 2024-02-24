Highlights Ipswich Town have had a stellar season in the Championship with promotion hopes.

Walton, Tuanzebe, Donacien, Ball, and Ladapo may leave Ipswich in summer.

Strong January signings and tough competition contribute to potential exits.

It has been an outstanding season for Ipswich Town in the Championship so far.

The Tractor Boys were promoted from League One last season, and they have seamlessly made the step up to the second tier, spending much of the campaign in and around the automatic promotion places.

Kieran McKenna's side will be hoping to secure second place ahead of Leeds United and Southampton, but they look to be guaranteed at least a spot in the play-offs.

Ipswich suffered a decline in form over the festive period, but a strong January transfer window looks to have reignited their season.

Ipswich Town - January signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Jeremy Sarmiento Brighton & Hove Albion Loan Lewis Travis Blackburn Rovers Loan Ali Al-Hamadi AFC Wimbledon Permanent Kieffer Moore Bournemouth Loan

McKenna's immediate focus will be on guiding the club back to the Premier League, but the Northern Irishman is facing a number of big decisions on the futures of some of his squad in the summer.

With that in mind, we looked at some of the Tractor Boys players who could be set to leave the club from June onwards.

1 Christian Walton

It would have been unthinkable last summer to talk about goalkeeper Christian Walton leaving the club, but his exit in the summer now seems likely.

Walton starred for Ipswich as they won promotion last season, keeping 24 clean sheets in 47 appearances in all competitions, and his performances did not go unnoticed, with Premier League side Luton Town said to have been interested in the summer.

However, the 28-year-old missed the start of the season with a foot injury, and despite returning to fitness in October, he has been unable to regain his place from Vaclav Hladky.

Hladky is also out of contract in the summer, which could potentially affect Walton's situation, but as things stand, he may be keen to move on in search of regular football.

2 Axel Tuanzebe

Defender Axel Tuanzebe joined Ipswich in September on a one-year contract following his release from Manchester United.

It was seen as a coup for the Tractor Boys to land Tuanzebe's signature, and there was hope that McKenna would be the man to get the best out of him after the pair worked together previously at Old Trafford.

McKenna spoke of the need to manage Tuanzebe carefully given his injury problems in recent years, but he has struggled to nail down a regular place in the team, with the likes of Luke Woolfenden, Cameron Burgess and George Edmundson preferred ahead of him.

The 26-year-old is undoubtedly a capable performer at Championship level, but it has not worked out for him at Portman Road, and it would be a surprise if he was offered an extension.

3 Janoi Donacien

Defender Janoi Donacien initially joined Ipswich on loan from Accrington Stanley in August 2018 before making the move permanent in January 2019.

Donacien was a regular for the Tractor Boys in League One in the first half of last season, but he lost his place following the signing of Harry Clarke from Arsenal last January, and Brandon Williams' arrival on loan from Manchester United has pushed him further down the pecking order this campaign.

The 30-year-old has been plagued by injury this season, and while McKenna has been full of praise for him, describing him in August as "a very important player since the day I arrived", his time in Suffolk looks likely to be coming to an end.

4 Dominic Ball

Midfielder Dominic Ball arrived at Portman Road from Queens Park Rangers in June 2022, but he missed much of last season with a knee injury.

Ball's minutes have been limited since his return to fitness, and he faces strong competition for places from the likes of Sam Morsy, Jack Taylor, Massimo Luongo, Lewis Travis, and Cameron Humphreys.

The 28-year-old is a capable Championship performer and a useful option to have in the squad, but it seems unlikely he will receive many minutes in the remainder of the season, and he could be moving on in the summer.

5 Freddie Ladapo

Striker Freddie Ladapo joined Ipswich from Rotherham United in July 2022.

Ladapo played a crucial role in the club's promotion from League One last season, scoring 21 goals and providing two assists in 53 appearances in all competitions, but his game time became restricted following the arrival of Nathan Broadhead and George Hirst last January.

The 31-year-old remained at Portman Road in the summer, but after scoring four goals in 22 games in the first half of the season, he made a loan move to Charlton Athletic in January.

Ladapo could be given another chance with the Tractor Boys if he impresses at The Valley, but his permanent departure seems likely in the summer.