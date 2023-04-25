Hull City collected their second win in five games on Saturday as they claimed a 1-0 win over Watford at the MKM Stadium.

Heading into this game, Hull had only won one of their previous eight games in the league, but Liam Rosenior’s side produced a decent performance, and Ozan Tufan’s penalty was the difference between the sides.

The Tigers confirmed their Championship status a long time ago, and these remaining fixtures are an opportunity for Rosenior to assess his squad ahead of this summer's transfer window.

Here at FLW, we have looked at the players that are coming to the end of their contracts at the club and could leave on a free transfer.

Which Hull City players could leave this summer on a free transfer?

Lewie Coyle

The Hull City captain is one of several players that are entering the final months of their contracts at the club.

The 27-year-old has played an important role in Hull’s season, featuring 39 times, and registering two assists.

Speaking back in March Coyle revealed that the club does have an option to extend his contract by another year.

Over the weekend, Coyle made his intentions clear as he sees a future beyond this season at the club.

He told Hull Live: “I'll go on record and say that I want to be part of something special at this football club.

"I have so much love for this football club, and I think it's clear to see I want to be at this football club.

"People know how much it means, and I feel that every time I've played, and every time I do play, I give everything I've got, and I feel I can really add to this group. That sort of stuff will take care of itself, and we'll see what happens.”

Greg Docherty

Greg Docherty is another Hull player that is entering the closing stages of his current deal, but the club does have an option to extend his contract by another 12 months.

The 26-year-old has been a presence in the Hull team this season after returning from an injury that saw him miss several games at the start of the season.

The Scotsman has only started 11 games this season, with the majority of his appearances coming from the bench.

It is unclear what the club decides to do with Docherty, as he hasn’t been the main player that Rosenior has turned to this season.

Alfie Jones

The 25-year-old defender has been a constant presence in the Hull backline this season, appearing 38 times in the Championship.

Just like Docherty and Coyle, Hull also have the option to extend Jones’ contract by another year, meaning the club does have time to discuss terms with the defender.

Rosenior revealed last week that talks with players who are coming to the end of their deals had begun, but no decisions had been made yet.

Speaking to Hull Live at the beginning of the month, Jones revealed he would love to stay at Hull beyond this season.

He said: “For me, it's about doing my job on the pitch and let things go on in the background and get sorted.

“I'm enjoying my time here, and I'd like to extend it here, but we'll have to wait and see what happens. It is sometimes (hard not knowing what will happen), but at the end of the day, it's my job to perform on the pitch.

"We're professionals, and we have to stay focused, that's football. For me, it's playing week in and week out and keep performing, so hopefully that will take care of itself.

"The club's moving in the right direction, so as a player, you have to perform to join them in that direction. I want to be going in where the club's ambitions are."

Callum Elder

Callum Elder is the final Hull player who has the option to extend his contract by another 12 months.

However, the defender’s option will come to an end after the final game of the Championship season which is away to Luton Town.

The 28-year-old was a main starter at the beginning of the season, but after an injury that meant he missed several games, Elder lost his regular starting role.

However, the full-back has started to gain his position back, starting and finishing the last three league games.

As Rosenior has mentioned, talks have begun with all players, but it seems no decision has been made in regard to new contracts.

Vaughn Covil

The 19-year-old joined the Tigers on a free transfer back in the summer, after his deal at Forest Green Rovers had expired.

The attacker has been on the fringes of the first team, making just six appearances. However, Covil has been out for the whole of the season with a cruciate ligament injury and has also just recently returned to training.

Therefore, with limited game time and him only just returning from injury, it is unclear what Hull decide to do with the attacker, but they do have the option to extend his contract by another 12 months.