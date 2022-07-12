The 5 Huddersfield Town players who face an uncertain future with transfer window in full flow

Huddersfield Town‘s pre-season preparations were rocked last week by the departure of Carlos Corberan.

Corberan resigned as the club’s head coach, with Danny Schofield stepping in to replace him.

Schofield’s swift appointment brings continuity, with plenty still to be done ahead of a clash with Burnley on July 29th to kickstart the Championship season.

Incomings are what Huddersfield fans crave, but the truth is that there might well be plenty of movement the other way between now and the end of the transfer window.

With that in mind, we’ve put together a list of Huddersfield players facing an uncertain future here:

Harry Toffolo

Toffolo is attracting interest from Nottingham Forest, who broke Huddersfield hearts in the play-off final some seven weeks ago.

It’s claimed by The Athletic that Forest are exploring the possibility of doing a deal around the £2.5m mark.

With only 12 months left on Toffolo’s deal, his future does look like it will be elsewhere.

Lewis O’Brien

O’Brien is Huddersfield’s most valuable asset and, unsurprisingly, there’s Premier League interest in the midfielder once more.

Alan Nixon has revealed Forest’s interest in O’Brien and it remains to be seen whether they test Huddersfield with a serious bid.

Until the transfer window is shut, Huddersfield fans will never feel totally comfortable with O’Brien, such is his talent.

Jordan Rhodes

Rhodes played second fiddle to Danny Ward for a lot of last season, although there was a significant contribution late in the campaign, including the winning goal in the play-off semi-final win over Luton Town.

Another report from Alan Nixon has outlined how Rhodes is on the radar of former club, Middlesbrough, as they plot for a promotion push in 2022/23.

That’s a piece of speculation that’s refusing to go away, yet Nixon’s latest line is that Schofield wants to work with Rhodes.

Rolando Aarons

Aarons featured only once in the Championship last season and had real trouble with injuries throughout the 2021/22 campaign.

Whether there’s a surge up the pecking order under Schofield remains to be seen, although Aarons didn’t feature in either side Huddersfield fielded in their pre-season friendly with Morecambe on Tuesday afternoon.

At this stage, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Aarons moved on.

Ryan Schofield

Schofield was another Huddersfield player that didn’t feature in the friendly against Morecambe, with Lee Nicholls and Nicholas Bilokapic given minutes and Jacob Chapman providing cover.

An injury robbed Schofield of a chance in the FA Cup earlier in 2022 and, it’s fair to say, he’s down the pecking order at this moment in time.

A loan move into the lower leagues feels like it would suit Schofield this summer and plenty of eyes will be on whether that develops before the transfer window closes in August.

