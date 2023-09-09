Like most clubs in the EFL, Huddersfield Town do not have an endless stream of financial resources.

As such, a key part of the clubs transfer policy should be to bring through as many young academy graduates into the first team as they can.

With that in mind, below, we have picked out and discussed five young players currently on the books at Huddersfield that could save the club millions in transfer fees throughout the next few years.

Some are further along their development than others, but there is potential for all to make an impact in the years to come.

Kian Harratt

The first player on this list, and one talented young player at Huddersfield that could save the club plenty of money moving forwards is centre-forward Kian Harratt.

Having come through the youth ranks at the club, Harratt has so far made 11 senior appearances for the Terriers, scoring two goals.

However, in the last few seasons, he has been increasing his level of first team mens football step by step, with loan spells at the likes of Harrogate Town, Bradford City and Port Vale.

Having featured five times this season under Neil Warnock it seems Harratt is very much in the Terriers' bosses plans.

It will certainly be interesting to see how he handles the step up in levels and if, in the next season or two, he can start to find the back of the net regularly at this level.

Patrick Jones

Another young centre-forward that could potentially save Huddersfield and money going into the future is Patrick Jones.

James came through the youth ranks at Huddersfield and is currently 20 years old.

Although he does not have the senior experience of someone like Harratt, he is a talented young forward nevertheless.

James has 13 senior Huddersfield performances to his name and in the next year or two looks like breaking into the first team.

It will be interesting to see what sort of impact he has at this level, but the potential is certainly there for him to save Huddersfield a lot of money in the transfer market in the future.

Brahima Diarra

Huddersfield could potentially save money in the future due to having Brahima Diarra on their books, too.

Diarra has spent time away from the Terriers in recent seasons having been on loan at Harrogate, which propelled him into first team contention last season.

In 2022/23, the midfielder made 20 championship appearances and has started four league games already this campaign.

It certainly looks as though Diarra's first team breakthrough has been made, it now remains to be seen how much the 20-year-old can kick on and improve at the John Smith's Stadium.

Jaheim Headley

Another young player Huddersfield that could potentially save the club money in the transfer market in the future is Jaheim Headley.

Like a few others on this list, Headley has spent time out online in recent seasons playing 20 league matches for Harrogate in 2022/23.

Last season, the left sided player featured 11 times in the championship for Huddersfield and has played three matches already in 2023/24.

Soon to turn 22, this could be the breakout year the player has been looking for.

Loick Ayina

Last but not least, Loick Ayina is the fifth and final Huddersfield youngster to feature on this list.

Although he has only featured in the EFL Cup for the Terriers' this season, he has good experience under his belt for a 20-year-old centre-back.

Last season, for example, Ayina made 12 league appearances in Scotland for Dundee United, whilst he has also previously spent time in non-league on loan, too.

With only two senior Huddersfield appearances to his name, it may take him longer to make a first team breakthrough than some of the others on this list, but he is certainly one to keep an eye on.