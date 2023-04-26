It has been an excellent first season back in League One for Bristol Rovers.

After a slow start to the season, the Gas found their form and looked as though they could be surprise play-off contenders having sat as high as eighth in the table in January.

Results have declined in the second half of the season, but it has still been a commendable season with the club currently sitting 15th in the table.

Joey Barton will be looking for his side to build on their impressive campaign next season and it could be a busy summer at the Memoral Stadium, with plenty of incomings and outgoings expected.

Loanees Jarell Quansah, Lewis Gibson, Lamare Bogarde, Ellery Balcombe and Josh Coburn will all return to their parent clubs, while there are also a number of players out of contract.

Which Bristol Rovers players will leave on a free this summer?

Calum Macdonald

Macdonald joined the club on a short-term from Stockport County in January.

However, the 25-year-old has struggled for game time and has made just two appearances so far, while he has been frequently left out of the matchday squad altogether.

Barton says that Macdonald has been unlucky not to have received more minutes at the club, with the form of Lewis Gordon keeping him out of the team.

"He’s been superb Calum he really has," Barton told Bristol World.

"He’s been unfortunate that arriving at the club coincided with Lewis Gordon probably playing his best football.

"It’s why you need competition for places, if there is only one player they get complacent all of a sudden, you put someone in that might take your place and the intensity dial and standards get nudged up a touch.

"We’re happy with Lewis but he’s (Calum) ran in to Lewis hitting a really good spell of form and it’s quite tough to shift that out of the team."

Josh Grant

Grant arrived at the club in July 2020 following his release by Chelsea.

The 24-year-old has had an incredibly injury-disrupted time at the Memorial Stadium and has missed the majority of this season, making just one appearance which came back in August.

Grant could return from his knee injury before the end of the season and Barton hinted that he may be offered a new contract, with talks set to take place soon.

Harry Anderson

Anderson joined the club in July 2021 after his departure from Lincoln City.

The 26-year-old was a regular in the club's promotion season last year, but he has struggled with injuries this campaign, making just 28 appearances.

Anderson has been offered a new contract by the club, but Barton revealed that talks have reached an impasse.

"Harry’s had a contract offer and we’re at a bit of an impasse in between," Barton told Bristol Live. "Harry’s somebody who’s well thought of in the group but sometimes people think they can get more money, or whatever, and that’s the player and the agent’s prerogative.

"I think we’ve made him a fair offer, as we have with a few of the lads, and there’ll be some feedback on that and hopefully we can get them resolved."

Paul Coutts

Captain Coutts arrived at the club in May 2021, reuniting with Barton after the pair worked together at Fleetwood Town.

The 34-year-old was an integral part of the club's promotion last season, but he has also had his campaign disrupted by injuries this time around.

Coutts has made 25 appearances in all competitions, but will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury which could require surgery, meaning he could have already played his last game for the club.

Grant Ward

Ward joined the club on a short-term deal in January after his release by Blackpool.

The 28-year-old has scored one goal in 16 appearances so far, starting the majority of games since his arrival.

Ward is reportedly attracting interest from other clubs ahead of the summer, but the Gas have offered him a contract extension and Barton has made no secret of his desire to keep him at the Memorial Stadium.

"He has been superb since he came in, he has grown from game to game and now he has added spectacular goalscoring moments, which we were hoping was the next piece of the jigsaw. Long may that continue," Barton told Bristol Live earlier this month.

"He is the right cultural fit for us, the way he works and approaches training and the gym. He’s settled into the group and he has been a huge plus in our season.

"We will definitely be sitting down and trying to convince him that Bristol Rovers is his future."