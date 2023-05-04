There is plenty of positivity at Bristol City heading into the summer.

Nigel Pearson's side may be set for another mid-table finish in the Championship but it feels like they're moving in the right direction - with plenty of young talent coming through and reinforcements expected to join in the upcoming window.

The City boss may have some decisions to make on some of his current players in the coming months and, with that in mind, we've highlighted the five players who are set to enter the final year of their contracts soon.

Which Bristol City players are out of contract in 2024?

Andreas Weimann

City club captain Andreas Weimann hasn't quite been able to recreate last season's remarkable goal (22) and assist (10) tally but he remains an important squad member.

The versatile Austrian forward put pen to paper on a new three-year deal in 2021, which means his current contract will expire at the end of next season.

It would be a surprise to see Weimann go anywhere this summer but a decision will need to be made concerning the 31-year-old's future at some point in 2023/24.

Matty James

Experienced midfielder Matty James is nearing the end of the three-year deal that he signed when he joined the Robins in 2021.

Brought in by Pearson, who managed James at Leicester City, the 31-year-old has become his trusted midfield lieutenant and an ever-present in the side when he's been fit.

The treatment of Andy King suggests that the City boss will likely want to extend his stay in Bs3 and based upon his performances in a red shirt, that would be deserved.

Joe Williams

Joe Williams' two seasons at Ashton Gate have been hampered by injury but when fit, the tenacious midfielder has been a regular fixture under Pearson and a firm fan favourite.

He signed a four-year deal in 2020, which means he will become a free agent next summer if his current situation doesn't change.

Assuming the 26-year-old can continue to prove his fitness, it would be a surprise to see the Robins let things get to that stage.

Cam Pring

On the back of his best season in a City shirt, you feel we could see Cam Pring handed a new deal at some point soon.

The dynamic defender has excelled when flying down the left flank and shown his maturity with a spell at centre-back during the recent injury crisis.

The Robins academy product signed a two-year extension in 2022, which also includes a one-year club option - offering the South West club a bit of extra protection.

Harvey Wiles-Richards

With Stefan Bajic out on loan, Dan Bentley sold to Wolves in January, and Nikita Haikin's spell proving a very short one, 20-year-old goalkeeper Harvey Wiles-Richards has been Max O'Leary's back-up in recent weeks.

The academy product has been named in every Championship matchday squad since the start of April and has been duly rewarded with a one-year contract extension.

That keeps him tied down until next summer meaning a decision will have to be made about his long-term future in 2023/24.