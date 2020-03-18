The 5 Brentford players that may be affected by the latest UEFA decision

It was announced on Monday that UEFA have decided to postpone Euro 2020 by 12 months in response to the Covid-19 outbreak across the world.

The competition had been due to take place in numerous countries across Europe during June and July this year, but European football’s governing body has now opted to push back the competition in order for the domestic league season to be completed.

This news will have come as a serious blow for football fans given excitement for the competition had just been starting to build, but supporters will now need to wait until 2021 to see their national side in action with other European countries.

But, just what does this bid decision mean for Championship side Brentford? There will now be more time for the Bees to complete their season with them currently sitting fourth in the table, but a number of their players were due to compete at Euro 2020.

Here, we take a look at the situation for five of them…

Henrik Dalsgaard

Dalsgaard’s impressive form in Brentford’s right-back slot has seen him further cement his spot in the Denmark side over the last couple of seasons, but he will now need to wait until 2021 for his next taste of tournament action.

The 30-year-old would have been hoping to play a key role for the Danes this summer after a strong season with Brentford, but he will surely retain his spot in the national side if he continues to perform at such a high level in west London.

Mathias Jensen

Jensen is another Dane who has enjoyed a fine campaign for Brentford, with the midfielder having neatly settled into life at the club following his switch from Celta Vigo last summer.

The 24-year-old is still waiting to make his debut for the Denmark senior side after climbing through the national team’s youth ranks, with Jensen having just missed out on the 2018 World Cup squad after being named in the preliminary 35-man party.

However, Euro 2020’s delay could work in Jensen’s favour as he may be able to force his way into the national team if he can managed another productive campaign at Brentford, particularly if this takes place in the Premier League.

Christian Norgaard

To complete Brentford’s Danish senior trio, Norgaard is another player who could be affected by Euro 2020’s delay, despite the fact he has also not made a senior appearance for his national side to date.

Norgaard graduated through Denmark’s youth ranks before failing to make it off the bench when he was eventually called up for the senior team, but another year of action could give him time to work his way into the fold ahead of Euro 2021.

The midfielder has been a key player for the Bees this campaign, and his international chances would certainly be strengthened if Brentford can seal promotion to the top flight.

Pontus Jansson

Jansson’s injury troubles might have made him a doubt for the Sweden side if Euro 2020 had gone ahead, so the delay will permit the former Leeds man to fully re-build his fitness before competing for a spot in the squad at the end of next term.

The centre-back has made just 23 appearances for his country since making his debut back in 2012, but he would increase his chances of becoming a regular in the national team with a potential season of Premier League football under his belt by the summer of 2021.

Ollie Watkins

This may seem a wildcard choice but there is every chance Watkins could be knocking on the door of the England squad by the summer of 2021, particularly given his rate of development for Brentford in the Championship this season.

The former Exeter man has netted 22 goals in his 37 appearances for the Bees this term, and he would surely be under Gareth Southgate’s consideration if he can continue this prolific form in either the Championship or Premier League.

The 23-year-old definitely needs to keep improving, but he is certainly in with a shot for a spot at Euro 2021.