Bolton Wanderers have impressed so far in League One this season, challenging for promotion back to the Championship.

With the help of new signings like Nathan Baxter, the club have risen up the table in an attempt to better their fifth-place finish from last year and go up automatically.

Manager Ian Evatt has impressed since taking over the role in 2020, helping to develop the squad year-on-year and he will have some difficult decisions to make during the summer transfer window.

With some players out of contract and interest in their top scorer likely to be reignited once the season finishes, several players are likely to leave Bolton ahead of the 2024/25 campaign...

1 Jón Daði Böðvarsson

Icelandic forward Jón Daði Böðvarsson looks likely to leave Bolton in the summer when his contract with the club expires.

The striker has barely played this season and has not brought the goals that one would have expected when he has found time on the pitch.

The signing of Aaron Collins in January limited his minutes even more and it seems very unlikely that Evatt will offer the out-of-favour striker a new deal.

2 Cameron Jerome

Former Stoke City and Birmingham City striker Cameron Jerome is likely on his way out of Bolton in the summer as his contract also expires at the end of the season.

The 37-year-old joined the club in January 2023 after leaving Luton Town but struggled to find the net during his two seasons at the Toughsheet Community Stadium so far.

The veteran striker is likely to be among the players released at the end of the season, given his lack of playing time and lack of goals so far in his Bolton career.

3 Declan John

Declan John's time at Bolton is on course to an end in the summer, with the left-back already spending time away from the club on loan this season.

The Wales international is currently on loan at Salford City, who he joined in the summer on a deal until January. That was extended until the end of the season, with little hope that he will return to Bolton once that loan expires.

John's contract runs out in the summer, with Evatt confirming that the left-back will be leaving the club on a permanent transfer.

Given the amount of time he has spent on the pitch at Salford, you'd expect the Red Devils to sign the former Cardiff City and Swansea City man on a free transfer in the summer.

4 Dion Charles

Despite being one of the star players in Evatt's side, Dion Charles could be one of the players on the way out of Bolton in the summer.

The forward reportedly received interest from a number of clubs in January, with Stoke City and Watford said to be targeting the 28-year-old.

Charles has a contract with the club until 2026 but his stock will be at an all-time high if his goals can fire the Trotters to promotion this season.

Wanderers will no doubt be desperate to hold on but that might be tough if some bigger Championship clubs come calling - particularly those that can offer sizeable wages.

5 Luke Matheson

Right-back Luke Matheson seems destined to leave Bolton in the summer, despite only signing for the club last year.

The defender was almost sent out on loan during the January transfer window, after failing to make a single league appearance after signing from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer.

He remained at the club after signing a contract extension with the club until 2025. With no opportunity to play and only a year left on his deal, Bolton will likely want to sell the defender in the summer to earn some money for the player

A loan seems out of the question, unless he signs another contract in the summer. Bolton won't want to risk losing him on a free transfer following a loan deal, so a permanent deal seems the most likely for the English right-back.