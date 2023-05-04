It is set to be a tense end to the season for Blackburn Rovers as they look to reach the Championship play-offs.

Rovers kept their play-off hopes alive with a 1-1 draw against Luton Town at Ewood Park on Monday, with Hayden Carter's late equaliser salvaging a crucial point after Tom Lockyer had put the Hatters in front.

Jon Dahl Tomasson's side currently sit ninth in the table, two points from the play-offs with one game remaining.

They face a trip to sixth-placed Millwall at The Den on the final day, knowing they need to win while hoping that both Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion drop points in order for them to make the top six, but they come into the game in poor form on a run of eight games without a win.

Whichever division Rovers are in next season, it looks set to be a busy summer with star striker Ben Brereton Diaz almost certain to depart, while Premier League side Leeds United are reportedly interested in Tomasson.

There are also a significant number of players entering the last year of their contracts and the club may face decisions on whether to tie them down now or risk losing them for free next summer.

Which Blackburn Rovers players have one year left on their contracts?

Aynsley Pears

Goalkeeper Pears has established himself as a regular between the sticks in recent months.

The 25-year-old started the season as second-choice behind Thomas Kaminski, but the Belgian suffered an injury in early February, handing Pears an opportunity.

Despite Kaminski returning to fitness in April, Pears has retained his place and has impressed with some solid performances.

It has been a remarkable turnaround at the club for Pears, who was set to join Portsmouth on loan in January before the move collapsed.

As Kaminski continues his recovery, it remains to be seen whether he will be first choice again next season, but for now, Pears seems to have Tomasson's full faith in him and it would be no surprise to see talks over an extension opened soon.

Joe Rankin-Costello

Like Pears, Rankin-Costello was also out of favour at the start of the season.

The 23-year-old was rarely included in the matchday squad with Callum Brittain preferred at right-back and he was loan listed and looking certain to leave the club in January.

However, Brittain's injury opened the door for the midfielder to slot in on the right side of defence in December and he has established himself in the team ever since, making 35 appearances in all competitions this campaign.

Rankin-Costello admits he has been surprised by his change of fortunes at the club and believes he is playing the best football of his career at present.

Tayo Edun

It has been a frustrating season for Edun.

The 24-year-old has made just 13 appearances in all competitions this campaign and he has featured just once in the league since early September, frequently being left out of the matchday squad altogether.

Edun was reportedly close to joining Charlton Athletic on loan in January but a move to The Valley never materialised, while Sheffield Wednesday, former club Lincoln City and Milton Keynes Dons were also said to be interested.

Rovers do have an option to extend Edun's contract for a further year, but it seems likely he will leave this summer to pursue regular game time.

Tyrhys Dolan

Midfielder Dolan has been an important part of Rovers' play-off push this season, scoring six goals and registering seven assists in 47 appearances.

The 21-year-old offers Tomasson useful versatility with an ability to play on either wing or centrally and he has been deployed in a variety of positions this campaign.

Rovers do have an option to extend Dolan's contract for a further year, but the club are currently holding talks with his representatives as they look to tie him down longer-term.

Sam Gallagher

Like Edun and Dolan, Rovers also have an extension option in Gallagher's contract.

The striker has been an integral part of the side since returning to Ewood Park for a second spell in July 2019 and he has scored seven goals and provided three assists in 39 appearances this season.

The 27-year-old has missed the last few weeks with injury which has been a huge blow for Rovers at a crucial time, but Tomasson says he may be risked for the final day clash at Millwall, underlining his importance to the team.

With the club set to lose Brereton Diaz for free, they will be reluctant to do the same with another of their key frontmen.