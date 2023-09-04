Highlights Blackburn Rovers narrowly missed out on the play-offs last season, finishing in seventh place in the Championship.

The club has undergone some changes in the summer, releasing several players and bringing in new loan signings.

Key players, including James Hill, Andrew Moran, Arnor Sigurdsson, Sam Gallagher, and Tyrhys Dolan, are either on loan or out of contract, and Blackburn will need to make decisions on their futures next summer.

Blackburn Rovers's latest Championship campaign is well underway under Jon Dahl Tomasson, with his side currently sat in 13th heading into the international break with seven points from five games.

Having just fallen short of the play-offs this season when his side went into the final day of the Championship season needing a win over Millwall at the Den to potentially pinch a top-six place, but with their fate out of their own hands and reliant on other results going their way.

Unfortunately for Blackburn, they won but it wasn't enough, with Sunderland and Coventry City finishing in the final two spots in the top six. Despite being in the top play-offs for most of the campaign, Blackburn ended the season in seventh place in the Championship.

They have worked hard to rebuild and go again this season, with the club in its sixth consecutive season at second tier level currently.

Rovers have released Bradley Dack, Ben Brereton-Diaz, Daniel Ayala, whilst Tayo Edun and Thomas Kaminski were among those that were sold by the club, too.

Out of contract Blackburn Rovers players

The club will lose more players next summer as well. Following the conclusion of the summer transfer window, here, we take a look at those that are out of contract in 2024 who Blackburn may want to tie down next summer.

James Hill

Hill is the first loanee on the list, with the centre-back joining from Bournemouth in the last day of the transfer window. It is his second loan-stint away from the Cherries after joining Heart of Midlothian last season.

Bournemouth signed the 21-year-old last summer from League One side Fleetwood Town, and will be looking to kick on this season in the second tier with Blackburn.

Andrew Moran

Another late loan addition, Moran has already made his debut from the bench for the club in the 1-0 win over Watford, and his full debut in the most recent 3-0 defeat to Plymouth Argyle. He joined the club on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion.

The 19-year-old Irish youth international has very little senior experience, having joined Brighton from Bray Wanderers; and will be looking to play a full season as a first-team player in the Championship.

Arnor Sigurdsson

The 24-year-old attacking-midfielder is technically a one-year loan from CSKA Moscow, as the Iceland international exercised his right to move clubs from Russia to elsewhere in Europe.

Sigurdsson is yet to make his debut for Rovers, whilst he carries an injury, but scored prolifically last term for Swedish side IFK Norrköping, where he registered eight goals in 14 games. He will hope to impress and earn himself a contract in Lancashire this season.

Sam Gallagher

The first Rovers player who is currently contracted to them full time, Gallagher has been with the club since 2019 after an initial loan spell from Southampton.

However, the 27-year-old centre-forward's contract is up in June, and it remains to be seen if the club will renegotiate a new one. Gallagher has scored 45 goals and registered a further 21 assists in 213 games for the club.

Tyrhys Dolan

Dolan is perhaps the asset that Blackburn will be most keen to tie down, as the 21-year-old still has bags of potential, even if aspects of his game are unrefined and raw at present.

The young winger has 14 goals and 13 assists in 129 games since joining from Preston North End in 2020. Dolan has yet to register anything this season, but is one of the most valuable players in the squad at present.