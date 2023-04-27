Barnsley are heading into the end of the season with promotion still on the cards.

After a strong second half of the campaign, the club are firmly in the hunt for promotion via the play-offs once the regular season comes to an end.

Of course, this does create some uncertainty over which division they will be in next season, which could affect those on expiring contracts.

At present, five senior players are due to depart Oakwell for free this summer, as per Transfermarkt.

Below, we have discussed each of them.

Luke Thomas

24-year-old Luke Thomas is one player at Oakwell currently due to depart on a free transfer this summer.

The wide-man signed a four-year deal when joining the club back in 2019 and at present, is yet to have those terms extended.

This campaign, he has featured 24 times for Michael Duff's side, scoring two goals and three assists.

It remains to be seen whether a new deal will be forthcoming in the next few months, but at present, he will depart the club.

Clarke Odour

Left-back Clarke Odour is another player currently set to depart Oakwell on a free transfer this summer.

The 23-year-old's contract expires at the end of June, and an extension seems unlikely.

Having spent a portion of the season out on loan in League Two, he has made just two Barnsley appearances in League One this season.

James Norwood

Forward James Norwood is a player technically set to depart on a free transfer in the coming months, too.

The 23-year-old only joined the club last summer, but signed a short-term, one-year deal.

After 10 goals and four assists, though, he has had a decent campaign.

With a reported option to extend his stay for 12 months, it seems likely this will be triggered by the Tykes.

Jordan Helliwell

Right-back Jordan Helliwell is yet another Barnsley player to see their current deal expire this summer.

He, too, then, is currently set to leave the club on a free transfer.

The 21-year-old has featured on just three occasions for Michael Duff's side this campaign.

An extended stay feels unlikely.

Aiden Marsh

Last but not least, at present, young forward Aiden Marsh is also due to leave the club on a free transfer in the coming months.

The 19-year-old has featured six times for Barnsley this campaign in all competitions.

Marsh also had a brief loan in the National League with Scunthorpe, where he made three appearances.

It remains to be seen whether or not he is offered a new deal by the club, but currently, like the other names on this list, he is due to depart Oakwell on a free this summer.