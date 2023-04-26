It is set to be an exciting end to the season for West Bromwich Albion as they look to secure a Championship play-off place.

The Baggies suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat to fellow top six contenders Sunderland at The Hawthorns on Sunday, with two goals from Dennis Cirkin turning the game around for the visitors after John Swift's penalty had given Albion the lead.

Carlos Corberan's men currently sit ninth in the table, two points from the play-offs with three games remaining. However, they face tough fixtures before the end of the season against Sheffield United, Norwich City and Swansea City.

Whichever division the club are in next season, it is likely to be a busy summer with a number of incomings and outgoings expected.

Loanee Marc Albrighton will return to Leicester City following his loan spell, while a number of players are out of contract.

Which West Brom players will leave on a free this summer?

Kean Bryan

Bryan has had an incredibly frustrating time since his move to The Hawthorns in September 2021 following his release by Sheffield United.

The 26-year-old only made just three appearances before suffering a serious cruciate ligament injury in November 2021, which has kept him sidelined ever since.

Bryan's contract expires at the end of the season and according to Birmingham Live, the club are not expected to offer him a new deal.

Erik Pieters

Pieters joined the Baggies in September after his departure from Burnley.

The 34-year-old has been a regular this season, making 33 appearances and featuring in all but two of the club's league games since his arrival.

With Dara O'Shea and Kyle Bartley both suffering long-term injuries this campaign, Pieters has filled in at centre back for much of the season, proving to be a solid and reliable option at the heart of the defence.

Pieters says that while he is fully focused on helping Albion secure promotion, he is optimistic he could be offered a contract extension.

"The key for me is to keep performing how I have done, keep getting wins and clean sheets with West Brom and the main goal is promotion. If you get that, because I’ve played so many games, I won’t be surprised if I signed another contract here – but I won’t be in the same situation as I was last summer," Pieters told Birmingham Live last month.

Tom Rogic

Rogic arrived at The Hawthorns in September following his release by Celtic.

The 30-year-old has scored two goals and registered three assists in 23 appearances, but he has struggled for starts this season, with many of his minutes coming from the bench.

Albion do have an option to extend Rogic's contract for a further year, but as he seems to be down Corberan's pecking order, it would be a surprise if they were to retain him beyond the end of the season.

Jake Livermore

Captain Livermore is one of the club's longest-serving player having joined from Hull City in January 2017.

The 33-year-old started the season as a regular under former manager Steve Bruce, but he has fallen out of favour since Corberan's arrival.

Livermore's last league appearance came in November, while he has frequently been left out of the matchday squad altogether since then.

Corberan has praised Livermore for his attitude and leadership in the dressing room despite his lack of game time, but he is clearly not a part of the Spaniard's plans and will likely be departing this summer.