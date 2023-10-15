Highlights Jeremy Ngakia's contract with Watford is set to expire next summer, potentially making him a free agent. Despite struggling with injuries, he has become a more regular feature this season.

The summer transfer was a busy one at Watford, with the Hornets looking to put together a squad capable of building on their 11th place Championship finish from last season.

As a result, there were plenty of players who departed Vicarage Road, along with those that joined the club.

Among those who exited the Hornets, were a number of individuals who would leave on a free, upon the expiration of their contracts with the club.

While it is likely they would have preferred fees for most players when they move on, there are some circumstances where letting players go for nothing, is the most sensible outcome for all involved.

Consequently, that is a situation that may arise once again, when the current campaign reaches its conclusion.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at the four Watford players who as things stand, could leave the club for free at the end of this season, when their contract at Vicarage Road expire.

Jeremy Ngakia

Despite the fact he had played very little senior football, Ngakia's signing was seen as something of a coup for Watford when he joined from West Ham back in the summer of 2020, given the early potential he had shown in his career.

However, the full-back has struggled to get regular game time during his first few seasons with the Hornets, something that at times has not been helped by injury issues.

Now though, the 23-year-old is becoming something of a more regular feature under Valerien Ismael at Watford this season, which may give the club something to think about soon, considering his contract with the club is set to be expire next summer, when he could become a free agent as things stand.

Ryan Andrews

Having come through the academy ranks at Watford, Andrews was handed his first professional contract by the club in 2022, before making his senior debut for the Hornets in January this year.

The current campaign has now seen the full-back become an even more regular feature in the Hornets' first-team, despite the fact he only turned 19 back in August.

Considering his increasing importance to the side, Watford may be under some pressure with regards to his future, due to the fact his contract is set to expire this summer, although they do at least have the insurance of an option to extend Andrews' contract by a further 12 months to the summer of 2025.

Jake Livermore

Livermore only joined Watford this summer, arriving on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract with Championship rivals West Brom.

However, the 33-year-old only signed a one-year contract at Vicarage Road, meaning he could once again become a free agent at the end of this season.

The midfielder is yet to fully establish himself as a regular feature in Ismael's starting XI following that move, meaning he may be under pressure to secure an extended stay at the club, if things do not change in the near future.

Ben Hamer

Hamer joined Watford back in the summer of 2022, arriving from another Championship club in the form of Swansea City on a two-year deal.

However, the goalkeeper has since struggled for game time with the Hornets, largely playing second fiddle to Daniel Bachmann during his time at Vicarage Road so far.

As a result, with his contract expiring at the end of this season, the 35-year-old and Watford may have to face a decision about whether or not that is the sort of role he wants to continue into what may now be the latter stages of his playing career.