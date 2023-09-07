Highlights Key Takeaways:

Watford sold key players in the transfer window and face a challenging task to return to the Premier League.

Jake Livermore may not receive a contract extension at the end of the season despite his experience and potential impact.

Jeremy Ngakia's contract with Watford may not be renewed due to his limited playing time and struggles in the Championship.

Watford sold two key players in the summer transfer window in Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro; but whilst recruiting well, they have a huge task on their hands to get back to the Premier League.

Valerien Ismael's side hit a rough patch last season following Premier League relegation, and despite starting well, a run of one win in nine games ultimately ended their hopes of a return.

They released a total of nine first-team stars at the end of the campaign - something they can’t afford to do again next season. And with that in mind, Football League World talks you through the stars who are set to leave.

Jake Livermore

Livermore is a player who has played well beyond the capabilities of the second-tier before, with his career being split between Premier League and Championship seasons as a result of yo-yo-ing with West Brom and Hull throughout his career.

The seven-time England cap moved to Watford this season after his release at the Hawthorns following West Brom's failure to head back up to the Premier League at the second attempt, though the season hasn't exactly gone to plan for the 33-year-old as they sit 18th in the table.

Due to his age, he was only offered a one-year deal by Valerien Ismael's side, and it is unlikely that the Hornets will give him a bumper contract at the end of the season, though his experience is key - and there could be an extension if he massively impresses at Vicarage Road.

Jeremy Ngakia

Ngakia was once considered a top up-and-coming player at West Ham United, though he never quite kicked on in east London and surprisingly joined Watford back in 2020, despite making five appearances for the Irons.

Ngakia played a solid part in Watford's line-up when they were promoted in the 2020-21 season under Xisco Munoz, and featured semi-regularly again in the Premier League, despite their instant return to the second-tier.

The right-back only played 14 times last campaign, however, with just 10 starts to his name throughout the entire Championship campaign as Watford struggled massively with a mid-table finish.

And, despite his decent start to the season under Ismael, the Deptford-born star could be shown the exit door at the end of the season with his contract up.

Ben Hamer

Hamer is a goalkeeper who seems to have been around for years, despite not playing often in recent times. He joined Watford as a No. 2 to Daniel Bachmann last season, though he made just one appearance in all competitions as the Austrian kept him out of the side.

Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the Somerset-born keeper has only featured in 62 Championship games, with the bulk of those being for Swansea City and Derby County - though just two games in all competitions in Hertfordshire means that the stopper is surely set to depart.

Ryan Andrews

Andrews made his debut aged just 18 back in April, starting six games in a row towards the end of last season.

He’s already featured in every game this season in the league, and has become a real asset to the club - though his contract, as things stand, is set to run out at the end of the season.

The Hornets do have an option to extend which they will surely take, but you can never say never until the formalities have been completed.