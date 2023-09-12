Watford have got four players on their books that could turn into key parts of their squad in the long term.

Bringing through young, exciting talents - whether they've come through the academy or been signed from elsewhere - is a good way for Championship clubs to avoid having to pay big fees regularly.

The Hornets clearly recognise this and they've got some players on their books that, if they fulfill their potential, could save them millions in future transfer windows.

With that in mind, we've picked four such players that look to have what it takes to break through and play their part at senior level in the years to come.

Yaser Asprilla

This 19-year-old has already got a year's worth of Championship football under his belt. Admittedly, the 2022/23 season wasn't his best, only scoring the one league goal in over 1500 minutes but there are signs that things could be different this term.

The attacking midfielder has made one start in four appearances in the league in 2023/24. In the somewhat limited time he had played, he's racked up an xG of 0.56, an xA of 0.91, and an average SofaScore rating of 7.4 out of 10. He even got into the website's Championship Team of the Week for his performance against Blackburn Rovers.

These numbers show that he's starting to really thrive, creatively, and he could be a very effective Watford player for years to come.

If Asprilla can do that, he could prove a snip for the low seven-figure fee that they paid for him and save them money overall.

Ryan Andrews

The right-back has been a key figure in the Hornets' back line in the 23/24 campaign. He's only 19, and yet he's started most of the club's league games.

His first two games of the season, against QPR and Plymouth Argyle, were the standout ones. Andrews got into advanced positions in both games, fashioning some chances for himself and others.

He was also very defensively solid. He has won 65% of his defensive duels, so far this season.

James Morris

Morris started in the club's three opening games, in the Championship, this term.

The left-back put in some decent performances and showed signs that in the future he could become a reliable option in defence for the Hornets.

Returning players may push him down the pecking order this term but Morris could be a useful player long-term.

Ismael Kone

The Canadian has a breadth of experience that most players of his age don't have. He has played 20 Championship games, four MLS matches, and he's represented his country nine times. Impressive stuff for a 21-year-old.

Kone is your stereotypical central midfielder. He's good at winning challenges, can pick a pass well, and he offers a bit of a creative threat.

Similarly to Morris, he has shown himself to be a solid option in the second tier of English football. Maybe not somebody who, at the moment, Watford fans would want in the starting XI. But, at his age, there is plenty of room for improvement, and he has the ability to do it.

If he can continue to develop, Kone could well become a first team regular in future seasons.