With just two Championship matches remaining, all Watford have left to play for is a top half Championship finish.

It's been an incredibly poor season for the Hornets, particularly since the turn of the year.

Those in charge of the decision making at the club have a big job this summer.

With Chris Wilder only on a short-term deal, they will soon be looking for a new man in the dugout, and there are a number of players who see their contracts expire in the coming months, too.

There are four, in fact, two of which have been at the club for quite some time now.

Below, we've discussed the four players currently set to depart Vicarage Road on a free transfer this summer, as per Transfermarkt.

Craig Cathcart

One player who sees their current deal at the club expire at the end of June is central defender Craig Cathcart.

The Northern Irishman has been a fine servant to the club throughout the years having joined for free back in 2014.

He has seen and experienced a lot during that time, but at 34, no new deal has yet been signed.

This campaign, Cathcart has featured 29 times for the club in all competitions, and has often captained the side.

Britt Assombalonga

Another player who sees their current Watford contract expire this summer is Britt Assombalonga.

Signing for the Hornets in January on a free, the forward is set to leave on a free in the coming months also, with no fresh deal beyond his short-term one currently agreed.

The 30-year-old has two goals in 11 Watford appearances, but is currently out injured.

At this stage, it would seem unlikely that his performances have been deemed worthy of extending his stay.

Tom Cleverley

Official club captain Tom Cleverley is another player due to depart the club on a free transfer in a few months as it stands.

The midfielder has barely featured this season, having been plagued with injuries.

Indeed, he has featured in just four Championship matches.

Turning 34 in August, it may well be the time for Watford and the midfielder to part ways, and they are currently set to do so.

Leandro Bacuna

Another midfielder whose current deal at Vicarage Road is due to expire this summer is Leandro Bacuna.

Bacuna joined the Hornets on a free transfer during the season, and looks as though he will be departing on a free, too.

The 31-year-old has featured 12 times in the Championship since his arrival, and at times, has done well when called upon.

Unfortunately, though, he does not look to have done enough to extend his short-term stay in WD18.