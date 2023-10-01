Swansea City have had a difficult start to life under new manager Michael Duff.

The 45-year-old took the reins of the first team squad following the departure of Russell Martin during the summer.

Duff oversaw a run to the play-off final with Barnsley last season, but defeat at the death at Wembley Stadium consigned the Tykes to another year in League One.

However, his performance as manager earned him a move to the Championship with the Swans.

It was a busy summer transfer window for the Welsh outfit as they looked to build a team capable of improving on their 10th place finish last season.

Who could depart Swansea City in the January window?

Preparation is likely already underway for what the club can do in the January transfer window to improve Duff’s squad even further.

Swansea City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Jerry Yates Blackpool Permanent Josh Tymon Stoke City Permanent Mykola Kukharevych Troyes Permanent Nathan Tjoe-A-On Excelsior Permanent Kristian Pedersen FC Koln Permanent Josh Ginnelly Hearts Permanent Nathan Broome AFC Wimbledon Permanent Josh Key Exeter City Permanent Charlie Patino Arsenal Loan Bashir Humphreys Chelsea Loan Jamal Lowe AFC Bournemouth Loan Harrison Ashby Newcastle United Loan Carl Rushworth Brighton Loan

But there could also be some departures from the Championship side in the winter market.

Here we look at some potential player exits at Swansea in January…

Liam Cullen

Cullen has moved up the pecking order at Swansea following the departure of Joel Piroe to Leeds United.

But the forward has attracted January interest from Blackburn Rovers, according to Alan Nixon.

The forward is also in the final year of his current contract, meaning he could walk away as a free agent this summer.

So Swansea may have no choice but to cash in on the player in January in order to receive a fee for him.

Nathan Wood

Wood was the subject of summer transfer interest, but he remained with the Swans beyond the 1 September deadline.

The defender is now entering the final months of his current deal at Swansea, and so could leave as a free agent in the summer.

If no new agreement is reached to extend his contract, then there will no doubt be a lot of clubs lining up to potentially sign him.

That could make a sale in January likely, as Swansea will want to avoid losing him for nothing.

Liam Walsh

Walsh has yet to feature for Swansea this season as he continues to find himself well down the pecking order of the first team squad.

He has struggled for game time with the Swans since joining the club from Bristol City in 2021.

Walsh’s contract is set to expire in the summer of 2024, with no extension looking likely.

If any offers arrive in the January window, then Swansea should look to cash in on the 26-year-old given his lack of game time.

Cameron Congreve

Congreve is a promising up-and-coming talent at Swansea that has the potential to become a first team regular in the future.

However, the 19-year-old has yet to feature for the team in the league so far this season.

A move away from the club in the January transfer window could really help aid his development.

Taking the temporary step down to League One or Two would help him gain experience at a senior level, and there is no doubt that a number of clubs at that level would welcome his arrival in January.