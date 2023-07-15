Sunderland get their season underway with a home tie against Ipswich Town on the 6th of August.

The Black Cats made a bang last season as they returned to the Championship after a few seasons away.

Sunderland defied the odds and made it all the way to the play-off semi-finals, a taste that the players will want again.

Expectations will have risen now, and pressure will be on Tony Mowbray and his Sunderland team to achieve what they did in the 2022/23 season as the minimum.

The club will no doubt continue to be busy in the coming weeks of the transfer window, but even with new arrivals, there are bound to be players who are guaranteed to be starters come that opening game.

Which Sunderland players are surely guaranteed to start v Ipswich Town?

Here, we have four Sunderland players who are surely guaranteed to start the game against Ipswich on the first week of August.

Anthony Patterson

The 23-year-old has now established himself as the club’s number one goalkeeper.

Sunderland obviously means a lot to the player as he came through the club’s academy, and last season would have been a proud moment for the player as he played all 46 games in the Championship.

Patterson broke through in the 2021/22 season, playing 20 games, and he was crucial in the club’s promotion from League One.

So, it wasn’t a surprise that he continued in that position last season, and he didn’t look out of place.

The Black Cats are looking at the market for a new goalkeeper, but that doesn’t put any uncertainty in Patterson’s place, as he will be expected to start the season as the club’s first-choice keeper.

Will Dennis Cirkin start against Ipswich Town?

Cirkin joined Sunderland from Tottenham Hotspur in 2021, and since arriving at the club, he has been very impressive on Wearside.

The 21-year-old was an important figure in the club’s promotion from League One, and he was once again last season as they reached the Championship play-offs.

The left-back played 28 times in the league last season, and the games he did miss were because of injuries.

Cirkin is currently the club’s only recognised left-back, and with his impressive performances so far, it would be a complete surprise if the 21-year-old wasn’t starting against Ipswich in a couple of weeks’ time.

Dan Neil

Neil is another Sunderland player who has grown in influence on this team in the past few seasons.

The midfielder broke onto the scene in the 2020/21 season, where he featured on a handful of occasions. But it was the 2021/22 season and last season where Neil’s importance to the team was clear to see.

At just 21, Neil has now become one of Sunderland’s most important players, having played 39 times as the club won promotion from League One as well as 45 times in the Championship last season.

Mowbray has spoken very highly of Neil in the past, and Neil has spoken about the influence the Sunderland manager has had on his career.

So, you would expect Neil to be a crucial part of the starting XI again this season, and in an important game against Ipswich, it is expected that Neil will be in the starting XI.

Patrick Roberts

With Amad Diallo’s departure and Ross Stewart's injury, a lot might rest on the shoulders of Patrick Roberts.

The 26-year-old seems to have finally settled at a club, and that has shown on the pitch as he produced well for Sunderland last season.

Roberts played 42 times in the 2022/23 season, scoring five goals and providing seven assists. He was an important part of the club’s attack, along with Diallo and Jack Clarke.

But with Diallo looking unlikely to return, their attacking threat may be more dependent on Roberts.

The winger produced some good displays last season and was important in the club reaching the top six, so there is no doubt he will be again in this new season and will surely be a name on the starting XI team sheet in the game against Ipswich.