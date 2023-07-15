Stoke City and Alex Neil's attention is currently on the transfer window in the hopes of improving their squad for the upcoming Championship campaign.

The 2023/24 season will be the club's sixth consecutive year at second tier level following relegation from the Premier League during the 2018/19 season.

It was another bitterly disappointing campaign for Neil's side, who ended 16th last season and have yet to achieve a top half finish in the division since their return to the Championship.

Neil has already promised a better summer to help rectify that, speaking earlier in the window via Stoke on Trent Live, he said: "I’m really, really confident we will be far, far better next season."

Plenty of changes have already been made behind the scenes at Stoke, with Sam Clucas, Demeaco Duhaney, Aden Flint, Morgan Fox, Phil Jagielka, Tashan Oakley-Boothe, and Nick Powell departing the club following the end of their contracts this summer.

They were joined by a number of loanees returning to their parent clubs: Will Smallbone, Dujon Sterling, Matija Sarkic, Bersant Celina, Ki-Jana Hoever, Ben Pearson, and Axel Tuanzebe all departed, too.

So far, Enda Stevens has joined the club a free transfer following his release from Sheffield United, as well as Ben Pearson, who rejoins the club permanently after an initial loan from AFC Bournemouth.

Despite the amount of work that still requires attending to, excitement is building ahead of the opening weekend, which kicks-off on August 4th in the Championship, with the Potters opening their season in a home clash against Rotherham United on August 5th.

Who are Stoke City's guaranteed starters for Rotherham match?

The churn of the squad will undoubtedly bring in some fresh faces this summer, but plenty of players already at the club will have a part to play.

With that in mind, we take a look at four players we expect to start on the first game of the season against Rotherham United.

Lewis Baker

The club captain is surely the first name on the teamsheet, and despite a poor season overall, he was one of Neil's most consistent performers during the previous campaign.

After various loan spells away from Chelsea, it appears the 28-year-old has found a home with the Potters. He has appeared 69 times for Stoke since joining in January 2022, scoring 16 goals and notching up a further seven assists.

Ben Pearson

Pearson is one of the most experienced midfielders in the Championship, with over 200 games under his belt at second tier level for Preston North End, Bournemouth, and Stoke.

Following his permanent arrival, he is likely to start the season alongside Baker as one of his partners in central-midfield. The 28-year-old made 14 appearances under Neil last season, and is a player the Scot knows he can trust, having previously worked extensively with Stoke's boss at Preston.

Ben Wilmot

Wilmot is entering his third season with Stoke following a move from Watford in the summer of 2021. The 23-year-old has amassed a total of 80 appearances since then.

The centre-back has established himself as a key figure at the heart of Neil's defence, playing 41 games for Stoke last season, and will almost certainly start against Rotherham on opening day.

Josh Tymon

Another name who will almost certainly be on the teamsheet against Rotherham is Tymon, who has had to bide his time for chances at Stoke, but is now considered one of the best players at the club.

Despite the signing of Stevens, Tymon is expected to start the season at left-wing-back, and the 24-year-old has now made 118 appearances for the club, scoring or assisting 15 goals in that time, too. He is a vital player for Neil and will be hoping to kick on once again next season.