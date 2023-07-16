There is less than three weeks to go until the opening match of the 2023-24 Championship season, and there will be some squads that look completely different then than they do now.

One of those will almost surely be Southampton, who have seen plenty of interest come in for a lot of their squad and there is expected to be a big rebuild between now and August 4, when they take on Sheffield Wednesday in the first match of the second tier campaign.

Who are Southampton's guaranteed starters?

Russell Martin has been drafted in as head coach for the Saints and there will be some big decisions to make in terms of transfers and also the starting 11 selection for when he takes his side on the road for the very first time against the Owls.

Despite all the rumours and speculation regarding outgoing deals, let's take a look at FOUR Southampton players that look to be shoe-ins to start in the very first match of the season next month.

Gavin Bazunu

After playing for their bitter rivals Portsmouth on loan the year prior, Southampton snapped up Bazunu from Man City - one of a number of youngsters to arrive from the Premier League champions in recent times - as a goalkeeper not only for the future, but for the present.

Bazunu has become the Republic of Ireland's first-choice stopper at a young age and was somewhat thrown in at the deep end for the Saints in the Premier League, and he was an ever-present until the final six matches of the season where he was eventually dropped in favour of Alex McCarthy.

With Martin liking a goalkeeper who is comfortable with the ball at his feet though and who can play out from the back, Bazunu would be the obvious choice to come back into the mix and he can cement himself as Southampton's goalkeeper for years to come, and at the age of 21 there's plenty of improvement left.

Shea Charles

One area that Southampton are set to be thin on the ground in if the expected sales of James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia go through is in the centre of midfield.

That is why the Saints have moved very quickly to snap up Man City talent Shea Charles, whose fee - which could eventually rise to £15 million - has caused a bit of a stir.

Charles has just one appearance to his name for City's senior side but has been capped regularly for Northern Ireland in recent times and guided City's under-21's to the Premier League 2 title last season.

Southampton are following the same path that they have with Lavia in bringing in a talented midfielder from City with the potential to get even better, and considering the fee he has arrived for as a Championship player there will be the expectation that Charles will be a starting figure.

Will Ryan Manning be a starter at Southampton?

Credit: Action Images/Andrew Couldridge

Much like Charles, Manning is a new signing for the Saints that will be expected to go straight into the starting 11.

Southampton defeated several other clubs to sign the 27-year-old, who will re-unite with Martin after he developed him into one of the top left-backs in the division last season with five goals and 10 assists.

With Romain Perraud attracting interest elsewhere, Manning will be first-choice at St Mary's Stadium and he will no doubt flourish with the improved squad around him as opposed to what he had at Swansea.

Adam Armstrong

Two years have passed since Armstrong signed for Southampton in a £15 million deal from Blackburn Rovers, but with just four goals in 53 Premier League outings it has become apparent that the 26-year-old may be one of those that excels in the Championship but can't cut it in the top flight.

With two years to go on his contract though, a desire to remain at the club and the likes of Paul Onuachu and Che Adams attracting interest, it now gives Armstrong a great chance to stake a claim to be Martin's first-choice striker.

In his most recent season at Championship level, Armstrong scored 28 times for Blackburn so he obviously knows where the back of the net is - now is the chance for him to finally thrive at the club.