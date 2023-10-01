Southampton's summer following their relegation from the Premier League consisted of the club somewhat balancing the books ahead of their return to the Championship.

Players such as James Ward-Prowse, Romeo Lavia and Valentino Livramento were all cashed in on for big fees, giving the Saints greater financial comfort as well as giving them some money to spend strengthening Russell Martin's squad themselves.

Southampton - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Romeo Lavia Chelsea Permanent (fee involved) Tino Livramento Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) James Ward-Prowse West Ham United Permanent (fee involved) Nathan Tella Bayer Leverkusen Permanent (fee involved) Mohammed Salisu Monaco Permanent (fee involved) Moussa Djenepo Standard Leige Permanent (fee involved) Mislav Orsic Trabzonspor Permanent (fee involved) Armel Bella-Kotchap PSV Loan Duje Caleta-Car Lyon Loan Mohamed Elyounoussi FC Copenhagen Permanent Ibrahima Diallo Al-Duhail SC Permanent Dan Nlundulu Bolton Wanderers Permanent Romain Perraud OGC Nice Loan Lyanco Al-Gharafa SC Loan Mateusz Lis Goztepe Loan Theo Walcott Retired - Willy Caballero Retired - Paul Onuachu Trabzonspor Loan

Despite so many players exiting St Mary's Stadium in the summer window, let's look at four current Saints individuals that may be on the move when the start of 2024 comes around.

4 Che Adams

There was much speculation as to whether Adams was staying or going in the summer, but ultimately the Scotland international striker remained at the club.

A new three-year deal is on the table for the 27-year-old, but it remains unsigned for now and there has been no commitment from Adams that suggests he will stay at Southampton beyond the end of the season when his current contract runs out.

That could mean in January, if Premier League clubs are still sniffing around, the club hierarchy decide to listen to offers for Adams, especially with Ross Stewart now through the door and almost fit enough to play.

3 Joe Aribo

Signing for Southampton last summer for an initial £6 million, Aribo struggled to make an impact in the second half of last season as he was often benched and sometimes left out of the matchday squads entirely.

The 27-year-old's luck hasn't gotten any better under Martin either, starting just once in Southampton's nine league matches so far in the 2023-24 season.

Aribo looks to be somewhat of an afterthought when it comes to midfield options, and it wouldn't be a shock to see him explore other potential opportunities in January.

2 Sekou Mara

Southampton's young French striker was close to joining Werder Bremen of the Bundesliga late on in the transfer window, but the Saints renegged on any potential deals and opted to keep him in the first-team squad.

The 21-year-old isn't featuring too prominently so far this season under Martin though, and when the aforementioned Stewart is fit and ready to go, it's likely going to push Mara further downthe pecking order.

Perhaps in January, the Saints should this time allow Mara to depart on loan for a few months to give him regular minutes.

1 Juan Larios

Larios has had a tough time since joining from Man City last season, with the Spanish left-back struggling with injuries.

And having suffered a setback from his recovery from a hamstring issue recently, Larios won't be ready for action until at least December.

By that point, the 19-year-old will need to sharpen up and get minutes somewhere, so it may be better for him to head out on loan for the second half of the campaign instead of playing under-21's football.