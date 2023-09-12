Southampton are at the start of a new era at the club under Russell Martin, beginning their first Championship campaign in over a decade last month.

They finished bottom of the Premier League during the 2022/23 campaign and be hoping to make an immediate return to the top-flight for next season.

There have been a number of changes behind the scenes this summer, including a managerial switch at St. Mary's, with Ruben Selles departing and Southampton filling the vacated position with Martin.

In terms of departures, Martin's side have had to deal with high-profile names moving on, with key players leaving in the likes of Mohamed Salisu, Tino Livramento, Romeo Lavia, Nathan Tella, Armel Bella-Kotchap, and club captain James Ward-Prowse all depart the club this summer.

However, they have retained some other key players: Kamaldeen Sulemana, Che Adams, Kyle Walker-Peters, and Carlos Alcaraz all still remain with the club.

To offset some of those losses, Martin has reunited with Ryan Manning, who arrived on a free transfer from Swansea. Shea Charles also joined the club from Manchester City in a big-money move, whilst Taylor Harwood-Bellis also came on loan from the same club.

Flynn Downes, Ryan Fraser, and Mason Holgate have also moved on loan from the Premier League, whilst striker Ross Stewart is perhaps the most eye-catching arrival and has joined from Sunderland.

The aim is promotion and they have started the season in decent shape, sitting seventh with three wins and a draw in five league games.

The squad has a somewhat youthful feel to it, and here, we take a look at some of the players who could save them millions over the next few years if they can fulfill their potential at St. Mary's.

Samuel Amo-Ameyaw

Amo-Ameyaw is a player that will already be on the lips of many Southampton fans, as the young winger is part of the squad this season. The 17-year-old has appeared in four games already and was handed his first league start against Queens Park Rangers.

The player has just come onto the scene at the club, barring one appearance he made in the Premier League last season. He is a player who has a dynamic profile, with exciting pace, a love for taking on defenders, and that raw ability that makes him a dangerous final third threat.

Amo-Ameyaw seems to have a future at the club, and it looks as though he will be part of the club’s first-team plans this season if he continues impressing for much of his career. His ceiling could be enormous and Martin will give him the conditions to thrive, mostly from the bench currently to protect him.

Juan Larios

A player who has come through two of the best academies in the world, Barcelona and Manchester City, is young Spaniard Juan Larios.

Larios has been likened by Ralph Hasenhuttl to Phillip Lahm, which shows the early qualities he has shown in a Southampton shirt at times.

He wasn't a cheap signing at £6 million for someone without a senior appearance last summer and has only played five times for Southampton so far, but his potential is also really high. Southampton could treble or quadruple their money in years to come, should they handle his development correctly.

Larios may struggle for game time this term with Manning taking the left-back spot currently, but he has the talent to make it to a high level, with the likes of Hasenhuttl and Pep Guardiola speaking highly of him previously.

Samuel Edozie

Edozie is waiting for his breakout season, having initially struggled with Southampton in the Premier League. He has the combination of direct dribbling and speed which will cause defenders at this level all sorts of issues.

The youngster has also had the education at Manchester City that gives you confidence that he will make it to a very high level at some point, and Martin could unlock that potential this season at St. Mary's.

We have already started to see the shoots of that, with Edozie heavily involved under Martin so far. He has played in all five league games, scoring once.

He wasn't cheap but if he can fulfil his potential, he could save the club some cash in future attacking signings.

Carlos Alcaraz

The 20-year-old Argentine was another recent arrival for the Saints but impressed in his first half-season in English football. His four goals and two assists weren't enough to keep Southampton in the Premier League but showed signs of promise ahead of a season in the second tier.

The attacking midfielder is a wonderful technician, with excellent close control, and has already shown glimpses of having promising end product at a higher level. Alcaraz is primed to explode in the Championship, especially under an attack-minded coach such as Martin.

He wasn't cheap, either; but has the capabilities to exceed his January transfer value in time. His skill set is broad for a technical midfielder and he will one day play back at the elite level again, which is likely to be sooner rather than later.