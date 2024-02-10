Highlights Southampton's goalkeeper situation is uncertain, with Joe Lumley likely to remain third-choice unless there are injuries to the first two keepers.

Southampton are well and truly in a promotion battle in the Championship this season, although that was to be expected given the amount of quality in their squad.

It has been Russell Martin's job to try and get the Saints back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, and the former Scotland international defender has been doing a decent job of trying to complete that task.

Many of Martin's options are tied down to long-term deals at St Mary's Stadium, but there are a handful that will see their contracts expire at the end of the season, meaning as of now they won't be Saints players past June 30 - let's take a look at those players.

Joe Lumley

With Southampton needing a third-choice goalkeeper in the summer to play backup to Gavin Bazunu and Alex McCarthy, Martin brought Lumley in following his release by Middlesbrough.

Lumley spent last season on loan at Reading from Boro, and despite the Royals' relegation to League One he was named Players' Player of the Year for his efforts in-between the sticks.

The 28-year-old however knew what the score would be when he arrived to be a part of Southampton's squad, and he is likely not going to make an appearance in the Championship in 2023-24 unless both Bazunu and McCarthy happen to be struck down with injuries.

Should Lumley be happy to stay third in command though at the end of the season, then there's every chance he will extend his stay on the south coast.

Alex McCarthy

A long-serving member of the Southampton squad, McCarthy is into his eighth season at the club - but it could be his last.

The 34-year-old has seen Bazunu become the first-choice goalkeeper in the last year-and-a-half, although the veteran stopper did get a run out under Ruben Selles towards the end of last season.

Due to his home-grown status though, McCarthy is potentially lucrative to other Premier League clubs, and over the summer both Crystal Palace, Everton and Luton Town were interested in him as a backup goalkeeper.

There is every chance now that at this stage of his career, McCarthy could move to a top club in England and be their third-choice for more money than he is on now, so his lengthy association with the Saints could be coming to an end.

Stuart Armstrong

Armstrong is another player who has been at Southampton for a while, and when his contract comes to an end in June it will have been six years since he arrived from Celtic.

The 31-year-old has regularly featured over the years in the Premier League for the Saints, but following relegation he was the subject of interest from Italian outfit Torino.

It amounted to nothing for the Scotland international, and whilst he started the season in and out of Martin's starting 11, Armstrong has become more of a regular since October.

Could Armstrong be ready for a fresh challenge though? Only time will tell - as of October a new deal had not been discussed, but he certainly still offers something in the Saints engine room and would likely still be able to be effective in the Premier League.

Che Adams

Many expected Adams to leave in the summer transfer window, with Everton making a £12 million offer for his services in August, but to the surprise of many, that transfer window closed without the Scotland striker making a move.

With Martin changing systems throughout the season, Adams has been in and out of the starting 11 and played as both a centre-forward and an attacking midfielder, and the January addition of David Brooks will only add competition for places at the top end of the pitch

Che Adams' Southampton Stats - All Competitions Season Appearances Goals Assists 2019-20 35 4 4 2020-21 42 9 5 2021-22 33 8 3 2022-23 35 10 3 2023-24* 28 9 2 *Stats Correct As Of February 5, 2024 - As Per Transfermarkt

Adams has still been effective though, but the fact remains that a three-year deal that has been on the table since 2023 has not been signed, with the 27-year-old seemingly keen to keep his options open until the summer to see where Southampton are at in the footballing pyramid.