Highlights Reading's league position is concerning, especially considering the points deductions they have faced.

The team needs more points to escape the relegation zone and should aim to end their poor away form.

The club's January transfer window options are limited due to their embargo, and they should be cautious of potential departures.

Reading are in desperate need of picking up some more wins sooner rather than later if they are to escape the relegation zone.

It may still be early on in the season - but the Royals' supporters will be concerned about their side's league position - though they will also be understanding considering the points deductions they have had.

It remains to be seen whether more deductions are on the horizon or not but regardless of this, more points are required and they will be wanting to end their poor away form in the league by securing a victory at Northampton Town tomorrow night.

Their embargo means they will be restricted in what they can do in the January transfer window when it comes along - and they also need to be wary about potential departures.

Some of their players have already been linked with moves away from the Select Car Leasing Stadium since the end of the previous window.

And we have selected four players who could make a switch away from Berkshire in January.

Nesta Guinness-Walker

Guinness-Walker started the season as the starting left-back, but others have come in for him since.

Matty Carson has operated there as well as Clinton Mola and even though the latter hasn't done well so far, it would be difficult to see Guinness-Walker getting back in anytime soon.

Tom McIntyre can also play on the left-hand side, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see Guinness-Walker move on in January.

He attracted interest from Blackburn Rovers and West Bromwich Albion in the summer, according to Football Insider.

Tom Holmes

Holmes hasn't been seen in action for the first team since the Royals' defeat at Port Vale in August.

He certainly hasn't been injured - because he has been in action for the U21 team.

Unfortunately, he hasn't stood out for Noel Hunt's team and with this in mind, it would be difficult to see him securing a place in the first team anytime soon.

Nelson Abbey, Tyler Bindon, Harlee Dean and Tom McIntyre are all ahead of him in the pecking order and it wouldn't be a surprise if he was made available for a move away in January.

The main reason why he may not secure a move away is because he hasn't impressed, so it may be a challenge for Ruben Selles' side to move him on.

Tyler Bindon

Bindon has been impressive this season and even though he wasn't that much of an attacking threat against Burton Albion on Saturday, he still put in an admirable display.

Considering the defender is 18, he has done extremely well to adapt to League One and should be commended for his performances.

Performing well consistently, it's no surprise that Arsenal have taken an interest in him, but it remains to be seen whether the Gunners will submit a formal offer for him.

Caylan Vickers

Vickers is another player that is reportedly on Arsenal's radar.

The teenage attacker has done brilliantly so far this season and you would have been him to make an impact against Burton last weekend if he was available.

He has scored two goals so far this season - but that isn't a fair reflection of the impact he's had. The 18-year-old has been a delight to watch and he deserves more starting opportunities.