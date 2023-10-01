Preston North End have made an impressive start to the new Championship season.

Ryan Lowe’s side will be aiming to compete for promotion to the Premier League this year after just missing out on a play-off place in the previous campaign.

The Lilywhites finished 12th in the Championship, six points adrift of the top six.

The Lancashire outfit spent last summer trying to improve the side in order to bridge the gap to the top teams in the second division.

That work has paid off well, with the team competing in the battle for the automatic promotion places in the early stages of this season.

Who could depart Preston North End in the January transfer window?

The turn of the year will represent the club a chance to make further improvements to Lowe’s squad in order to push for a top two finish.

But there could also be some major departures from Deepdale just as easily.

Here we look at the potential players that could exit Preston in the winter market…

Ben Whiteman

Whiteman has been with North End since 2021, making the switch from Doncaster Rovers for a significant £1.6 million fee.

The midfielder has not started a match so far this season for PNE though, which is owing to his recovery from hernia surgery over the summer.

The 27-year-old is back among the squad now, but another issue has reared up with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

If fresh terms cannot be agreed before January, then North End may have to reluctantly cash in.

Ben Woodburn

Woodburn is another player that has fallen down the pecking order at Deepdale, yet to start a league game for Lowe’s side this season.

The Welshman made 38 appearances last year, but has found himself as a secondary option in attack.

The 23-year-old’s contract expires in the summer, but Preston have an option to extend it by a further 12 months.

But maybe a sale in January would be the best decision for everyone, given his lack of consistent game time.

Noah Mawene

Mawene is an up-and-coming young talent that is looking to make the breakthrough into senior level football.

The 18-year-old has made his league debut for Preston, coming off the bench during a 4-1 win over rivals Blackburn Rovers last December.

He has made just one more appearance since then, another substitute cameo against Sheffield Wednesday in August.

A loan move in January might be the smartest move to aid his development, as that could guarantee him a greater chance at regular game time, even if it comes at a League One or Two level.

Patrick Bauer

Bauer is another Preston player that has fallen down the pecking order of Lowe’s side.

The German has yet to appear for the Championship side in the league this season, having only played six times the year prior.

Bauer’s contract is set to expire in the summer and an extension is looking increasingly unlikely after his return from a lengthy injury absence.

If any offer arrives during the January transfer window, then Preston should absolutely consider cashing in, if only to get his wages off the books an extra few months early.