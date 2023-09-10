If there is one thing that Preston North End have not done a lot of in recent years, it is look towards their academy for youth prospects to break into the first-team.

That could be due to the lowly academy ranking of the Lilywhites compared to most of the other North West clubs, but Ryan Lowe has sought to change that a little bit since his arrival nearly two years ago.

More teenagers than ever are in and around the first-team squad, if not starting on a regular basis yet, but there is hope that a number of them will go on to be first-teamers within time.

Let's take a look at FOUR young players at Deepdale that the club will be hoping save them an awful lot of money in the transfer market in years to come.

Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile

North End fans long want their youngsters to succeed, but perhaps none more-so than a Brazilian-born forward with Argentine parents and who speaks with a scouse twang.

Picked up a few years ago from local football in Liverpool having not long moved to Merseyside from Sao Paulo, Rodriguez-Gentile came to the attention of many last season with a five-goal haul in the FA Youth Cup against Rotherham United.

The vultures soon started to circle with Man United and Liverpool - who had rejected the 16-year-old a few years ago when he went on trial at Anfield - linked with a move late last year in the wake of his performance against the Millers, and he scored prolifically for the rest of the 2022-23 season at under-18's level.

Receiving a call-up to the first-team for pre-season, Rodriguez-Gentile scored against Bamber Bridge, Bruno's Magpies and even Ipswich Town which has kept him around the senior squad for the opening month of the season, but he is yet to make his competitive debut for the Lilywhites.

He did however sign his two-year scholarship earlier in the summer to remain at the club - now the next steps are to try and tie him down to a professional contract in that time and also he may need to grow and fill out a bit considering he is still slight in stature.

Kian Best

Alvaro Fernandez's return to Man United following last season's loan, coupled with Robbie Brady getting injured in pre-season, opened up the chance for one of Jacob Slater or Kian Best to make a play for the left wing-back spot.

And Slater's departure to Brighton left the door wide open for Best to take his chance - and he's done just that.

The 18-year-old started the first four Championship matches of the 2023-24 season and whilst he has still a lot to learn defensively, he's got a wand of a left foot which was evident when whipping a free-kick onto Liam Lindsay's head against Sheffield Wednesday.

Best is likely going to battle with Brady for that spot this season and it will be exciting to see how the Preston-born teenager develops.

Noah Mawene

Another local lad who has Preston running through his blood, Mawene could make an impact this season and is clearly in Ryan Lowe's thoughts.

The son of ex-North End defender Youl, Mawene has been the youth team captain in recent years and has already made a cameo appearance in the Championship against Sheffield Wednesday.

The 19-year-old looks to be an energetic midfielder and whilst he could do with a loan move at some point this season if there is too much midfield competition, there's definitely a future for Mawene.

Layton Stewart

Whilst not a PNE academy graduate, Stewart has the pedigree to be a top striker in-time.

Coming through the Liverpool academy, Stewart had a great goal record at under-18 level in the 2020-21 season, scoring 15 times in 10 appearances before suffering a serious knee injury,

Returning to action late on in 2021-22, Stewart was actually handed a senior debut by Jurgen Klopp in 2022 against Derby in the EFL Cup but the Reds decided to let him move on to North End this summer on a permanent basis.

Ryan Lowe has already admitted that the 21-year-old is a work in progress, but when Stewart is ready, he could be a real talent.