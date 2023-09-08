Highlights Sunderland missed out on signing Tom Cannon, who joined Leicester City in a £6m deal, adding to their attacking options.

Jay Stansfield opted to join Birmingham City instead of Sunderland on loan, and has already made a strong start with two goals.

Sunderland's pursuit of Jes Rak-Sakyi on loan from Crystal Palace was unsuccessful, as the winger was not allowed to depart due to squad depth issues.

Sunderland were one team linked with a raft of potential incomings in the recent summer transfer window, as Tony Mowbray looked to further add to his squad.

Despite an unexpected sixth-place finish in their first season back in the Championship, expectation levels have cranked up regarding the Wearside club, and it certainly did so when specific players were linked with potential moves to the Stadium of Light across the summer.

It was no secret that Mowbray's problem position was centre-forward, regardless of whether Ross Stewart remained at the club or not. Finally, the Scot joined Southampton on Deadline Day for a fee in the region of £10m.

Whilst his loss was somewhat rectified by the addition of Nazariy Rusyn from Zorya Lugansk, there were an array of other targets on the Sunderland boss' radar across the window, not just in the attacking third.

Let's take a look at where some of these targets ended up following the September 1st deadline.

Who did Tom Cannon join?

Cannon was subject to interest from a multitude of second tier outfits, but it was Enzo Maresca's Foxes who pipped the Black Cats to the Everton man's signature in a £6m deal.

The 20-year-old joins the likes of Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho in the Italian's attacking third , despite it being revealed that no contact was made between both parties until Deadline Day. He could make his Foxes debut against Southampton on September 15th.

Where did Jay Stansfield end up amid interest from Sunderland?

The Fulham man, like Cannon, was touted with a move to several Championship clubs after impressing on loan at Exeter City, where his late father is revered by the Grecians.

Sunderland were alongside the likes of Millwall and QPR at one stage looking to pursue a loan deal for Stansfield, but were dealt a significant blow when the 20-year-old opted to link up with Birmingham City for the season.

The striker has made an immediate impression on Blues fans, scoring in consecutive home league games against Plymouth and Millwall, with the former of those a 95th minute winner on debut.

What happened in Sunderland's pursuit of Jes Rak-Sakyi?

Jerurun Rak-Sakyi is set to leave Charlton after his loan at the end of the season.

After a breakthrough season at Crystal Palace's South London rivals Charlton, where he accumulated 15 goals and a further eight assists, the Black Cats again found themselves in a hotly contested race with many Championship clubs in a loan deal for Jes Rak-Sakyi, but no one would be successful in the end.

It was reported on Deadline Day that Sunderland were attempting to make a late push for the young winger as fears of the potential sale of Patrick Roberts grew, but neither materialised as Palace didn't see fit to allow the 20-year-old to depart as Roy Hodgson was unable to bring in reinforcements to the Eagles' squad, as Rak-Sakyi had already featured in Premier League matchday squads.

Where did long-time target Matthis Abline end up at the end of the window?

20-year-old French striker Matthis Abline was linked with a potential move to the Black Cats throughout the summer, but in the end the youngster decided to stay in his home nation, joining fellow Ligue 1 outfit FC Nantes from Rennes.

The rumours between Abline and Sunderland stretched back to June 19th, when Le Parisien stated that Mowbray's outfit were monitoring the situation of the forward who scored two goals in 10 on loan at AJ Auxerre last term. However, in the latter stages of the window, the French youth international made the move to 'Les Canaris'.