QPR fans will be relatively happy with their transfer window, especially when it looked as though they could have gone down to League One last season - with some big-name stars coming to Loftus Road.

The likes of Asmir Begovic, Steve Cook and Jack Colback all linked up with Gareth Ainsworth's side in the summer, alongside the young signings of Ziyad Larkeche and Taylor Richards - it was a solid window for the Loftus Road outfit.

Queens Park Rangers - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Asmir Begovic Everton Permanent Morgan Fox Stoke City Permanent Jack Colback Nottingham Forest Permanent Paul Smyth Leyton Orient Permanent Ziyad Larkeche Fulham Permanent Steve Cook Nottingham Forest Permanent Taylor Richards Brighton Permanent

But there were some signings that, for one reason or another, couldn't quite get over the line, with the players in question moving on to pastures new - and Football League World shows you just who they were linked with and how they fared.

Isaac Hayden - Standard Liege

Hayden has had a decent career, but a mixture of a lack of game time at Newcastle and their financial takeover has seen world superstars such as Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes join the club - making it difficult for him to get into the starting XI.

A loan spell at Norwich City last season saw his willingness to drop down into the Championship, which in turn saw the likes of QPR, West Brom and Sheffield Wednesday linked with his services.

But the trio all failed to land their man, and a move to the Belgian League to join Standard Liege on loan was made in the final hours of the transfer window.

Jay Stansfield - Birmingham City

Last season's loan spell at Exeter City put Stansfield on the map, and whilst there were sentimental reasons for his loan spell in Devon, it became evident towards the end of the campaign that he had outgrown his temporary stay in League One.

The Fulham youngster was one of the top talents in the division, and that led to the likes of Sunderland, Millwall and QPR take an interest in the youngster after his exploits in the third-tier.

The Evening Standard suggested that the R's had made an enquiry for the 20-year-old, and a deal seemed like it could happen. However, Birmingham City were the club that snuck in to secure his signature, and it's paid off handsomely with two goals in two games already.

Derry Scherhant - Hertha Berlin

Scherhant is one of the names on this list that fans won't have been aware of before his links to England; though in another 20-year-old striker, it’s clear what sort of profile the west London outfit were trying to capture.

24 goals in just 46 league games for Hertha Berlin’s youth academy has seen him feature for the first team, with one goal in 10 games for the Bundesliga side. But the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Preston and, of course, QPR had registered an interest in his services - albeit only on loan.

Any move for him to rival the likes of Sinclair Armstrong was quashed as he remained in Germany, but it could be one to watch in January.

Lynden Gooch - Stoke City

Sunderland legend Gooch joined the Black Cats in 2012, featuring in over 240 games for the Wearside outfit before it became commonplace that he would leave the club in the summer.

QPR, according to Alan Nixon, were in the hunt for him, alongside interest from the MLS, where he was born in California and could’ve found a return across the pond.

However, on deadline day, he moved to another Championship side in Stoke - QPR may not have needed him with Ilias Chair failing to leave the club. Gooch joined Stoke on a two-year deal.