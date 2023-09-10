Highlights Norwich City aimed to make improvements in the transfer window to bridge the gap with teams above them and compete for Premier League promotion.

The summer transfer window provided Norwich City the opportunity to make improvements to David Wagner’s side after a disappointing 14th place finish last season.

The Canaries needed fresh faces in order to bridge the gap to the clubs above them in the table so that they could compete for Premier League promotion.

It has been an encouraging start to the new campaign, with the likes of Ashley Barnes and Shane Duffy having a positive impact.

Big names have also departed Carrow Road, including Max Aarons, Teemu Pukki and Andrew Omobamidele.

Who did Norwich City almost sign last summer?

But for each signing Norwich did make this summer, there were plenty of others that didn’t quite materialise.

Some players were heavily linked with a move to Norfolk, but it didn’t quite pan out for whatever reason.

Here we look at some of the rumoured transfer moves that didn’t quite come together for Norwich this summer…

Tom Ince

Tom Ince was one of several attacking players linked with a move to Carrow Road at one point during the summer.

It was claimed by Sky Sports that the 31-year-old was a transfer target for the Canaries.

However, a move for the former Reading forward did not materialise following the Royals’ relegation to League One.

Instead, Ince signed for Championship rivals Watford as a free agent, where he has so far featured three times in the league.

Tom Cannon

Cannon was one of the main characters of the summer window in the Championship, with several clubs all seeking to sign the Everton forward.

Cannon had impressed during a loan spell with Preston North End in the second half of the previous campaign, scoring eight league goals from 20 appearances.

Sky Sports reported that Norwich had submitted a £7 million bid for the 20-year-old following the injury to Josh Sargent.

However, the Ireland underage international opted instead to sign for Leicester City, completing a deal worth £7.5 million on deadline day.

Kieffer Moore

Deadline day also saw Norwich turn their attention to Kieffer Moore as Wagner looked to bolster his attacking options.

A long-term injury to Sargent has left the squad a little light up front, so considered a move for someone of Moore’s profile.

According to Alex Crook, Norwich were weighing up a move for the Wales international, who has fallen down the pecking order at Bournemouth.

However, Bournemouth’s inability to find a replacement in time led to the striker remaining with the Cherries beyond the transfer deadline.

Rafael Camacho

Football Insider claimed in early July that Norwich were plotting a move to sign former Liverpool winger Rafael Camacho.

It was reported that the Championship side faced competition from Watford.

The 23-year-old has had a difficult couple of years at Sporting CP, where he has been unable to earn consistent game time.

While it was suggested that he was open to a move back to English football, the forward ultimately opted to remain in Portugal.

Camacho turned down the chance to sign for Norwich following extensive talks with the management at Sporting.

He instead will look to fight for his place with the Lisbon club.