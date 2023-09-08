Highlights Leicester City had a successful transfer window, bringing in talented players like Conor Coady and Harry Winks.

The depth of their squad was evident in their recent match against Hull City, with the impact of substitutes Cesare Casadei, Abdul Fatawu, and Stephy Mavididi.

However, Leicester missed out on signing James McAtee, Joel Piroe, Cole Palmer, and Shea Charles, who ended up at other clubs.

Leicester City enjoyed a very productive summer transfer window.

Although they cashed in on the likes of James Maddison and Harvey Barnes, with those two likely to be sorely missed considering their ability, Enzo Maresca was able to bring in some very talented players too.

Managing to lure Conor Coady and Harry Winks to the Championship was a big achievement and with the squad they have at their disposal, they should definitely be looking to get back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The energy that Cesare Casadei, Abdul Fatawu and Stephy Mavididi offered when they came on against Hull City last weekend just shows how much depth they have - and they are only likely to get better following the international break.

As the Hull game showed, they still have progress to make in their quest to become the best version of themselves, but they have passed the first hurdle of the transfer window, with the Foxes enjoying a good time in the market as they managed to poach some talented players.

There were some players they missed out on though - and we take a look at where some of these men ended up.

James McAtee

With the connections Maresca has to Manchester City, that could have paid dividends for the Foxes in their McAtee pursuit and the player was even given permission to speak to the Midlands side.

However, the midfielder had spent last season at Sheffield United and already proved himself in the second tier, with the player playing a big part in guiding the Blades back to the Premier League at the second time of asking.

And he reportedly dug his heels in to ensure he got a move back to United, with the 20-year-old re-joining Paul Heckingbottom's men on another season-long loan deal.

He will now have the chance to prove his worth at the top level.

Joel Piroe

Piroe was also linked with a move to the King Power Stadium and that isn't a surprise considering they didn't have a huge number of forward options before Tom Cannon's arrival.

The Dutchman proved himself as a star player in the second tier for Swansea City for two years - but didn't manage to seal a switch to the Midlands in the end.

It was another one of the relegated sides that managed to lure him away from South Wales, with Leeds United recruiting him.

He could be a real success under Daniel Farke if he's utilised in the right way.

Cole Palmer

Palmer was at Man City at the time he was linked with a switch to Leicester but it looked as though a loan deal may have been off the cards after the youngster managed to get himself on the scoresheet in the Community Shield and UEFA Super Cup.

After scoring in these important games, he would have wanted to test himself at the top level.

And he may now have the chance to do so after sealing a big-money move to Chelsea, who have spent quite a lot under their current owner.

He is clearly a highly-rated player at Stamford Bridge, but he isn't guaranteed to be one of the first names on the teamsheet at this point considering the other high-calibre players there are in the English capital.

Shea Charles

Charles is the third former Man City player on this list, with the midfielder at the Etihad when the Foxes were linked.

But like Piroe, he ended up at another relegated outfit with Southampton paying the amount needed to lure him to St Mary's.

Charles is proving to be a much-needed addition following the departures of James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia - and he will be hoping to form an effective partnership with Flynn Downes or another Saints teammate.

The chance to operate as a midfielder in a side managed by Russell Martin is exciting because of the brand of football - and that's why it's no shock that the ex-Man City player made the switch to the south coast.