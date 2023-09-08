Given the club's loan and release clauses in many players' contracts, Leeds United were operating in difficult conditions in the transfer market, even when considering their vast financial resources.

There was always likely to be something of an "aggressive" approach to Leeds building their squad in the hope of making their latest EFL stint a brief one. Daniel Farke's side have done well in the circumstances, and have quality, with Ethan Ampadu, Joel Piroe, Glen Kamara, and Djed Spence perhaps the best signings they made.

However, Gus Hamer, Max Aarons, and Cameron Archer are three of the higher-profile names Leeds missed out on to Premier League clubs; but here, we take at some of the lesser known players who were linked with a move to West Yorkshire only to go elsewhere this summer.

Altay Bayindir

Looking to bolster their goalkeeping department during this summer transfer window, a report from Turkish outlet AS Marca revealed that the Whites had submitted a €5 million bid for Fenerbahce's Altay Bayindir.

The Turkish goalkeeper, who stands at 6'6", started every league game last season for Fenerbahce, up until a hip injury forced him to miss the final 10 games of the campaign. However, a move to Elland Road never materialised and Leeds instead kept hold of Illan Meslier and bolstered their goalkeeping ranks with the signing of Karl Darlow instead.

However, Bayindir would complete a move to England in the end, signing for Leeds' bitter rivals Manchester United on deadline day, to be the understudy to Andre Onana. The Turkey international replaced the outgoing Dean Henderson who left Old Trafford for Crystal Palace.

Lewis O'Brien

It was reported in the last week of the transfer window by journalist Alan Nixon, that the Whites identified O’Brien was a target and were ready to move for him to bring him back to West Yorkshire, having previously been with Huddersfield Town. Phil Hay of The Athletic also confirmed Leeds' interest, too.

Leeds opted to bolster their midfield by other means, with Glen Kamara and Ilia Gruev joining late in the window to add competition and depth alongside the likes of Ethan Ampadu, Archie Gray, and Darko Gyabi.

O'Brien, meanwhile, was a deadline day addition for Middlesbrough instead. Boro have struggled under Michael Carrick so far this season, and were in need of additions. O'Brien is a quality operator at this level, too.

Ola Solbakken

The Daily Mail reported just a day before the deadline that Leeds had begun discussions with Serie A side AS Roma for a deal involving 24-year-old winger Ola Solbakken.

Gianluca Di Marzio also reported that both Sassuolo and Olympiakos were at the front of the queue for the Norweigan, who is said to be assessing his options ahead of transfer deadline day. He eventually completed that move to the Greek side on loan.

Leeds, instead, completed the loan signing of AFC Bournemouth winger Jaidon Anthony to offset the loss of Luis Sinisterra, who moved in the other direction.

Tom Cannon

Cannon was linked with a host of Championship clubs this summer, with Leeds another side who had been linked to the forward, according to Alan Nixon.. The 20-year-old ended the previous season with eight goals and one assist in just 20 appearances for Preston North End.

Leeds were not optimistic of signing him, going into the last week of the window, according to journalist Dean Jones who spoke to Give Me Sport. That proved to be true, with the Everton striker instead moving to Leicester City in the end.

Leeds signed Joel Piroe from Swansea City to improve their forward line, and perhaps these were deals that were good for all parties involved in the end.