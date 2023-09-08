Highlights Ipswich Town made six new additions to their squad over the summer, including loan signings and permanent deals.

The club missed out on some transfer targets, such as Adam Armstrong and Craig Cathcart.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Lewis O'Brien were also linked with Ipswich but ultimately signed with other clubs.

Having won promotion from League One last season, it always looked like being a busy summer for Ipswich Town.

Indeed, Kieran McKenna's side no doubt worked hard over the last few months, exploring options to strengthen their squad as much as possible ahead of the transfer deadline.

In the end, the club made six new additions.

Omari Hutchinson, Dane Scarlett and Brandon William all arrived on loan, for example, whilst permanent deals for Jack Taylor, George Hirst and Cieran Slicker were sealed.

There were transfer targets that the club were linked with, but ultimately missed out on, though.

With that said, here are four players linked with Ipswich Town this summer, and where they ended up in the end.

Adam Armstrong

Right at the very start of the summer, Ipswich Town were linked with a very ambitious transfer move.

Indeed, at the time, Adam Armstrong was still a Premier League player, but the link arose nevertheless.

Ipswich had not yet secured promotion, either, but reports suggested they were keen to sign Armstrong if indeed they did win a return to the Championship.

Nothing came of the links in the end, with Armstrong's club Southampton themselves relegated down to the Championship.

Armstrong remained at St Mary's and has started the season in fine form, scoring four goals in five Championship matches.

Craig Cathcart

Another player that Ipswich were linked with at one stage of the summer was central defender Craig Cathcart.

The Tractor Boys were credited with an interest in the Northern Irish international by The Athletic following his release from Watford.

Cathcart has 183 Premier League and 207 Championship appearances under his belt.

No move materialised in the end, for whatever reason, with Cathcart remaining a free agent until very recently.

Indeed, just one day ago, the Northern Irishman signed for Belgian top flight side KV Kortrijk.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Crystal Palace starlet Jesurun Rak-Sakyi was another name linked with Ipswich Town this summer, but one that ultimately failed to sign for the club.

The youngster had a fine spell on loan in League One last season and Ipswich were keen on signing him, as per reports.

Jerurun Rak-Sakyi is set to leave Charlton after his loan at the end of the season.

15 goals and eight assists in the third tier also caught the eye of other Championship clubs, too, though, and so there was fierce competition for his signature.

In the end, Rak-Sakyi went nowhere, and instead remained at Selhurst Park beyond the transfer deadline.

Lewis O'Brien

Last but not least, with the midfielder surplus to requirements at Nottingham Forest, Ipswich Town made an ambitious attempt to sign Lewis O'Brien this summer, too.

The 24-year-old starred for Huddersfield in the second tier previously, and the prospect of him arriving at Portman Road was no doubt an exciting one.

Like Rak-Sakyi above, though, there was plenty of interest in his services this summer, and unfortunately for Ipswich, another side landed the player.

O'Brien ended up sealing a switch to Middlesbrough instead, with the hope being that the 24-year-old can turn Middlesbrough's poor start to the season around under Michael Carrick.