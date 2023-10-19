Highlights Notts County has had a strong start to the season and has the potential to secure back-to-back promotions.

Notts County have made a promising start to the campaign, with the Midlands side giving themselves the chance to secure back-to-back promotions.

Because there was a lot of attention on Wrexham in the National League last term, the Magpies went under the radar, but they were extremely unlucky not to secure the fifth-tier title at the end of last season.

They managed to put that behind them with a play-off final win against Chesterfield though - and they are currently in a good position to push on and assert themselves as promotion contenders.

There isn't too much between the teams at the top end of League Two at this point - but Luke Williams can be pleased with his side's performances thus far.

Retaining the core of their squad from last term, they added further quality to their team during the summer transfer window.

On paper, some of these signings were excellent.

Notts County - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Dan Crowley Morecambe Permanent David McGoldrick Derby County Permanent Aidan Stone Port Vale Permanent Jodi Jones Oxford United Permanent Will Randall Sutton United Permanent Lewis Macari Stoke City Loan Ollie Tipton Wolves Loan

David McGoldrick banged in the goals for Derby County last season and despite his injury troubles in recent years, getting Jodi Jones to drop down to the fourth tier was a good achievement following his loan spell last year.

In this piece though, we are focusing on those who left the club during the summer and see how they are getting on now.

1 Ruben Rodrigues

County will have been desperate to keep Rodrigues at the club considering he registered 19 goals and 15 assists in the National League last season.

Proving his worth in the fifth tier, it always looked as though it was going to be difficult for the club to hold on to him with vultures circling.

And he ended up joining Oxford United in League One, managing to do reasonably well during his time there so far.

This isn't a surprise considering Liam Manning's side are thriving at the moment, but to register one goal and three assists in 11 league appearances after making two steps up the football pyramid isn't a bad achievement.

2 Ed Francis

The Magpies decided to release Francis on the expiration of his contract in the summer and that isn't a surprise considering he only made 10 league appearances last term before joining Gateshead on loan.

He joined the latter club permanently in the summer - and has registered two goals in 15 league appearances for them.

They are currently sat in the promotion mix - and Francis will be desperate to guide his side to the fourth tier.

3 Kairo Mitchell

Mitchell was also released, having spent the last few months of the 2022/23 season at Eastleigh.

He joined Rochdale during the summer and has been a real success for the fifth-tier outfit, recording six goals in 15 league appearances.

You have to wonder whether County will end up regretting not offering him a new deal considering his goalscoring record this season.

4 Frank Vincent

Vincent is another player who has remained in the fifth tier after being released, joining Dagenham & Redbridge.

He will be extremely disappointed to see his side knocked out in the final qualifying round of the FA Cup by Bracknell Town.

But he has won plenty of game time this season, making 13 league appearances for them so far.