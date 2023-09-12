Highlights Norwich City had a disappointing season last term and will be looking to improve under manager David Wagner.

David Wagner and Norwich City have had a busy summer so far and are looking to improve on a disappointing season last term.

The Canaries were among the title favourites in the Championship during the 2022/23 season, following back-to-back promotions in their two previous seasons at the level, but they endured a massively underwhelming campaign.

Dean Smith was sacked in December with the club sat fifth in the table after a decline in form, but results failed to improve under Wagner after his appointment in January.

The 51-year-old won just seven of his 21 games in charge in all competitions last season as his side finished 13th, and he will be hoping for much more next season.

Norwich were active in the transfer market to rectify things for this season, with the likes of Ashley Barnes, Jack Stacey, Shane Duffy, Borja Sainz, Adam Forshaw, Christian Fassnacht, and more all arriving through the door at Carrow Road this summer.

However, business was necessary as the likes of star striker Teemu Pukki, Sam Byram, Kieran Dowell, Bali Mumba, Max Aarons, Tim Krul, and Andrew Omobamidele have departed the club.

Norwich City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Christian Fassnacht BSC Young Boys Permanent Kellen Fisher Bromley Permanent Borja Sainz Giresunspor Permanent Shane Duffy Fulham Permanent Jack Stacey AFC Bournemouth Permanent Adam Forshaw Leeds United Permanent Ashley Barnes Burnley Permanent George Long Millwall Permanent Danny Batth Sunderland Permanent Ui-jo Hwang Nottingham Forest Loan

Norwich City - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Andrew Omobamidele Nottingham Forest Permanent (fee involved) Max Aarons AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Milot Rashica Besiktas Permanent (fee involved) Bali Mumba Plymouth Argyle Permanent (fee involved) Kieran Dowell Rangers Permanent Teemu Pukki Minnesota Permanent Sam Byram Leeds United Permanent Danel Sinani FC St Pauli Permanent Michael McGovern Hearts Permanent Tim Krul Luton Town Permanent Christos Tzolis F Dusseldorf Loan Jonathan Tomkinson Bradford City Loan Abu Kamara Portsmouth Loan Josh Martin Without Club Permanent

Wagner will be hoping the productive summer transfer window is enough to turn their fortunes around and ensure a positive start to the Championship campaign. They won three of their opening five games in the league, so early signs have been positive.

The squad has a somewhat older feel to it, given the likes of Ben Gibson, Ashley Barnes, Grant Hanley, Kenny McLean, and Shane Duffy in their experienced spine.

However, here, we take a look at some of the younger players who could save them millions over the next few years if they can fulfill their potential at Carrow Road.

Jonathan Rowe

No example is more impressive than Jon Rowe, with Norwich's latest academy star in electrifying form so far this season with five goals and an assist in six games at the start of what appears to be his real breakout campaign.

Having joined Norwich City as an 11-year-old, Rowe shone in the youth academy in East Anglia, being nominated for awards such as the Premier League 2's Player of the Month in December 2021, which was enough for Dean Smith to award him with a first-team debut in the midst of their dismal 2021/22 campaign.

Featuring 12 times for the Canaries that year, he could've been expected to play more minutes last season - though only three games transpired, leaving the winger in the dark over his future at Carrow Road. Since then, he has not looked back and would likely command a large fee already, which could increase further by the end of the season with more games and development.

Kellen Fisher

Fisher arrived at Carrow Road from National League side Bromley this summer. The 19-year-old made his debut in the 1-0 win at Queens Park Rangers in the Carabao Cup first round, providing the assist for Rowe's injury-time winner.

Jack Stacey has been the Canaries' first-choice right-back in the Championship so far this season, but after Max Aarons' departure to Bournemouth, Fisher could be handed opportunities over the course of the campaign.

The pathway to first-team football is fairly clear for him as well, given Stacey's age and contract situation, Fisher should continue to gain further senior minutes over the next couple of years, and is a player with a high ceiling already.

Tony Springett

Springett has been on the periphery of the Norwich first-team for a number of years, but he is set to be involved in a greater capacity this season. The 20-year-old came through the Canaries academy and even made his debut against West Ham United in the Premier League in May 2022.

He spent the second half of last season on loan with Derby County, making 11 appearances for the Rams before his temporary spell at Pride Park was cut short by an ankle injury in March.

Springett has featured regularly as a substitute in the early stages of the campaign and if he continues his progression, he will soon be pushing for a place in the starting line-up for years to come. The winger is another who could and should be handed more senior minutes.

Liam Gibbs

Gibbs was picked up from bitter rivals Ipswich Town in the summer of 2021 and has made extremely positive strides since arriving at Carrow Road.

He made 37 appearances last season. The 20-year-old also scored his first league goal for the Canaries in a 2-0 win at Blackburn in April. However, it is his influence from deep which has been more impressive in terms of his development.

Norwich also showed further signs of trusting Gibbs with more game time and a player at the heart of the future of the club when, in July 2023, Gibbs signed a new five-year deal with Norwich to run through to 2028. He also was handed the number eight shirt, highlighting his growing importance to the side. He could be worth a lot more to them in years to come.