Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Swansea City extended Norwich City’s winless run to four games.

The Canaries were second best at Carrow Road on Saturday, as a dominant first half from the Swans put them in control and dented Norwich’s play-off hopes.

David Wagner’s side have now only won two games out of their last 10 in the Championship, a run that has now put their hopes of a top-six finish in severe danger.

They have two games left to play, starting with an away trip to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, which is live on Sky. Before they finish their season with a home game against relegation-threatened Blackpool.

The Canaries currently occupy 11th place, three points adrift of sixth-placed Millwall; if Blackburn Rovers win their game in hand tonight against Blackpool, that gap can go to four points, meaning their chances of a play-off berth are very slim.

Norwich will soon be turning their attention to their summer transfer plans, and with this being the first opportunity for Wagner to change the club’s fortunes around, many will expect a busy summer of incomings and outgoings.

Here at FLW we have looked at the players that are currently set to leave the club as their contracts are set to expire.

Which Norwich City players will leave the club on a free transfer this summer?

Teemu Pukki

It was announced at the beginning of this month that Norwich striker Teemu Pukki would be leaving the club once his contract expires at the end of this season.

The 33-year-old joined the Canaries back in the summer of 2018 on a free transfer, and during his time at the club, he has scored 88 times in 208 appearances.

The Finland international has played a crucial role in getting Norwich promoted to the Premier League in 2019 and 2021. Pukki is currently ranked as the club’s fourth-highest goalscorer in its history.

Speaking on his decision, Pukki said: “This has not been an easy decision.

"I have some amazing memories from my time here, with so many ups and downs. The two promotions were amazing.

"These five years have probably been the best of my career, both from a professional and personal perspective. I don't think anyone believed it would go as well as it has."

Kieran Dowell

Kieran Dowell is another player that is entering the final months of his contract at Norwich.

Early in the week, Wagner revealed that the club were in talks with Dowell over a new contract. However, it has now emerged that Scottish Premiership side Rangers are keen on signing Dowell this summer.

The 25-year-old hasn’t played a game for Norwich since he suffered a knee injury in the game against Birmingham City in February.

It is likely that Dowell will wait until the end of the season before deciding his next step in his career.

Sam Byram

Sam Byram is a player who is coming to the end of his current Norwich City contract.

The 29-year-old has missed the majority of the season through a long-term injury but has now returned to the Norwich first team in the last few games for the club.

The defender has made 14 appearances for the club this season and has managed a single goal.

Wagner recently spoke about the current crop of players that are coming to the end of their deals, and the German mentioned Byram.

He told Norwich Evening News: “Sam wasn't playing for a long period as well.

"Now he is back, and we have to see how everything progresses. There is nothing decided yet. They are experienced pros.

“Obviously it plays a big part where we will be in the next season as well. This is why I can't make any final decisions. First of all we have to make sure that we extend our season as long as possible.”

Michael McGovern

The final player who is coming to the end of his contract at Carrow Road is experienced goalkeeper Michael McGovern.

The 38-year-old has failed to make a single appearance in the Norwich first team this season, making the bench only four times.

The Northern Irishman revealed back in January that he wasn’t thinking about retirement beyond his contract expiring at Carrow Road, despite the fact he was doing his coaching badges.

He told Norwich Evening News: “I’m not sure what will come next. As you get older, you do think about things like that, but I do not have a concrete plan. I want to continue playing for the next couple of years and evaluate things in more detail from there.

“I know that whatever I do next, I need goals to work towards and a structure to my day because that is what I’ve been used to throughout my playing career.”