Millwall’s failure to secure a Championship play-off place at the end of last season will continue to haunt those who turn up at the Den week in, week out until the new campaign starts - with the players aiming to repay their fans by going one better come May 2024.

Only a win over Blackburn Rovers was needed, but an almighty collapse against the Lancashire outfit stunned the home support and led them just outside of the top six, much to their despair. But two solid additions and no real departures this season could tip the balance in their favour once more. In any circumstance, there will be certain players who are almost guaranteed to start to kick-start the season off again - Football League World takes a look at those certain options.

Who are Millwall's guaranteed starters v Middlesbrough? Jake Cooper

Cooper, as things stand, is the Mr. Millwall of the current squad.

The towering defender has been an almost ever-present for the Lions since joining on loan in January 2017, making it a six-and-a-half-year stint at the Den so far in his career.

21 goals in 253 games has seen him become a fan favourite in central London, and missing just eight league appearances in his previous five seasons has seen him become all but an ever-present under Gary Rowett.

At 28, he is coming into his peak, and that will be enough to see the club captain keep his place in a formidable back line.

Is Tom Bradshaw still a guaranteed starter at Millwall?

Bradshaw has had some top-notch seasons in League One, though he had never quite taken off in the Championship until last season.

However, 16 goals and four assists in just 41 games last season saw the Shrewsbury-born talent mark his place as Millwall’s first-choice figurehead, and in front of Zian Flemming the duo shared a strong connection to register a hatful of goals between them.

The signing of Kevin Nisbet has threatened to derail that, but the Scot is somewhat injury prone and after Bradshaw’s season, he will have to wait on the bench for his chance.

Zian Flemming

Flemming is by far and away Millwall’s key asset, with the 24-year-old joining the Lions last season and notching 15 goals in his debut Championship season from the No. 10 role.

He was linked with Burnley earlier in the window, but with the Clarets having four bids rejected for his services, they have turned their attentions elsewhere - meaning that any likely move for Flemming is now all but dead in the water.

It will likely take an eight-figure fee to prise Flemming from the second-tier - and with just three weeks to go until the new season starts, it is unlikely that any new interest will come in and front the fee for Flemming.

Joe Bryan

Many were quite surprised when Bryan signed for Millwall, having spent last season on loan at French side Nice and having excelled for Fulham for many, many years prior.

But it’s a signal of intent from Rowett, who is looking to bring in experienced and elite Championship players into the fold to drag Millwall over the line when it comes to the play-off picture.

Over 200 appearances at second-tier level means that Bryan’s energetic, rugged style could be perfect for a Millwall team that are extremely tough to beat.