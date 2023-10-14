Highlights Middlesbrough's slow start to the season has been overcome with a series of impressive victories, putting them back in the top-six conversation.

The team's new signings have required time to gel, but they are now proving their worth and causing problems for their opponents.

Four players, including Paddy McNair and Jamie Jones, could be playing their final season for Middlesbrough if contract extensions are not agreed upon.

Middlesbrough are dominating the Championship once again following their derisory start to the campaign.

Michael Carrick’s side suffered the after effects of last season’s play-off heartbreak as well as losing top scorer Chuba Akpom in their early outings with Boro languishing in the relegation zone.

A defiant home display in a 2-1 win over Southampton, however, has proved to be the catalyst to their resurgence with the Teesside outfit firing themselves back up into the top-six equation.

Following their 2-0 EFL Cup win over Bradford City, wins against Watford, Cardiff City and 4-0 thrashing of locals Sunderland have put the record straight, sending a warning sign to the rest of the division of the danger they are still able to cause.

A summer of intriguing business in the wake of Akpom’s nature has naturally required some time for the new-look squad to harmonise and thrive in the second tier with some more of the tried and trusted members within the ranks having to step up the plate.

Middlesbrough - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Emmanuel Latte Lath Atalanta Permanent Seny Dieng QPR Permanent Lukas Engel Silkeborg IF Permanent Tom Glover Melbourne City Permanent Jamie Jones Wigan Athletic Permanent Alex Gilbert Brentford B Permanent Morgan Rogers Man City Permanent Alex Bangura SC Cambuur Permanent Rav van den Berg PEC Zwolle Permanent Sam Silvera Central Coast Permanent Lewis O'Brien Nottingham Forest Loan Sam Greenwood Leeds United Loan

Balancing potential and experience, Boro possess a wide range of characters and talents at the Riverside Stadium. That being said, we take a look at four players who could be enjoying their swansong on Teesside as their contracts look to come to an end next summer.

Paddy McNair

The Manchester United academy graduate stepped up to the plate when called upon for the Red Devils, playing 24 Premier League matches as a youngster before moving to Sunderland in 2016.

The Northern Ireland captain played another 25 times on Wearside in the top two divisions before his inevitable move to Middlesbrough, where he has become a mainstay in the eleven.

Across six seasons, McNair has played almost 200 league matches for the club in numerous play-off charges to little avail, proving to be a dependable and versatile leader across the defensive and midfield areas.

The 28-year-old signed a new contract in 2020 and could be set for his last hurrah if an extension is not agreed by the end of the campaign.

Jonny Howson

Another EFL veteran, Howson arrived on Teesside with a wealth of experience at both Premier League and Championship level, playing more than 170 times for both Leeds United and Norwich City.

The dependable, utility asset immediately came into the fold when he arrived in 2017, playing 43 times in the second tier as Boro recorded a fifth-place finish.

The now 35-year-old is into his seventh season at the Riverside Stadium where he continues to be a regular feature, captaining his side from the base of Carrick’s midfield.

Jamie Jones

Experienced goalkeeper Jones arrived this summer on a one-year deal from Wigan Athletic, completing the goalkeeping department alongside new recruit Tom Glover.

The 34-year-old, who has played for the likes of Leyton Orient, Preston and Stevenage, featured 17 times in the Latics’ relegation campaign last term but returns for a second chance in the second tier and has since featured in several EFL Cup matchday squads in Michael Carrick’s side.

Liam Roberts

Another goalkeeper, Roberts featured four times in the Championship last season after arriving from Northampton Town.

The former Walsall shot-stopper has moved to Barnsley on a season-long loan where he has subsequently taken the number one shirt with the Tykes battling it out at the top of League One.

An impressive display in the third tier could earn the 28-year-old a new contract on Teesside but if he continues to impress, he will not be short of contract offers regardless next summer.